The Seattle Seahawks are remaking their secondary into one of the best in the NFL. Creating a unit as good as the Legion of Boom should be hard yet Seattle, after some smart draft picks and impressive player development, has assembled a group that could grow into a unit that will bring fans back to the days of Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas and company.

Tariq Woolen and Quandre Diggs stand out as the leaders of the group after making the Pro Bowl last season. Devon Witherspoon, drafted fifth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and free-agency addition Julian Love join a talented secondary group that features the two stars, former Pro Bowler Jamal Adams, Coby Bryant, Michael Jackson and more.

Pete Carroll has a lot of talent to work with and is surely feeling good about what his defense can do, even as Woolen and Adams recover from injuries. The Seahawks' head coach named one of his key players from the secondary as the individual who had the best performance during minicamp, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

“Michael Jackson has had the best camp of anybody,” Carroll said in June, via ESPN. It's a testament to the Seahawks' depth that Jackson, a 26-year-old that played for two different teams in the two years before joining Seattle in 2021, was the major standout among the whole team during the team's minicamp.

Jackson started in all 17 games last season, tallying 75 combined tackles, 12 defended passes and an interception. While Woolen and Bryant showed out as rookies and Diggs made his third consecutive Pro Bowl, Jackson proved to be a key depth piece for the Seahawks, who shocked football fans everywhere by making the postseason.

Overall, the Seahawks defense was not great but should be getting better. Much of their struggles came from a shaky showing in the trenches. Improvement is imminent after numerous additions in free agency and more time to gel under defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

The Seahawks offense is rich with talented playmakers around Geno Smith, who was of the best quarterbacks in football last season. Matched with a star-studded and deep defense, Seattle is built to be a playoff force for years to come.