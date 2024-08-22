The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era under head coach Mike Macdonald. He replaces Pete Carroll after a 14-year run with the Seahawks that saw the team head to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Macdonald has his own defensive vision, which could take some time to implement. One of Seattle's defensive starters left yesterday's practice with an apparent leg injury.

Seahawks starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins left the practice field early on Wednesday, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Jenkins limped off the field while leaning on a trainer for support, favoring his lower left leg. He did not return to practice.

We do not know the extent of Jenkins' injury, but losing him for an extended period of time would be a huge blow for the Seahawks.

Seattle signed Jenkins during free agency after his time spent in Jacksonville. Jenkins has been the projected starter at strong safety for the Seahawks in 2024. Fifth-year veteran K'Von Wallace sits behind him on the depth chart. Wallace also stepped in for Jenkins after his injury in yesterday's practice. Marquise Blair also reportedly got some work in relief of Jenkins.

Jenkins brings consistent playmaking ability to the back of Seattle's defense. He has eclipsed 100 total tackles, one sacks, and two interceptions in each of the past two seasons. Jenkins may not be a superstar, but he is a reliable veteran who raises the floor for the Seahawks.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald set an aggressive goal for center Connor Williams

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has an aggressive goal for his new starting center.

Even though Williams has only been with the team for a few weeks, coach Macdonald is confident that he can be ready for the team's season opener.

“That's the goal right now,” Macdonald said via ESPN. “We've got a pretty good plan in place now. He'll be with the sports performance folks for the next week or so until we can get him full speed for practice, but we're shooting for either [next] week or after to get him out here practicing for real.”

The Seahawks signed former Dolphins and Cowboys center Connor Williams to a one-year, $6 million contract earlier this month.

Former fifth-round pick Olu Oluwatimi was slated to start for the Seahawks. However, he was not performing up to Macdonald's standard throughout the first several months of training camp.

Williams will help reinforce an offensive line that also features Charles Cross, Laken Tomlinson, Anthony Bradford, and Abraham Lucas.