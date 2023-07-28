Seattle Seahawks signal caller Geno Smith won't appear on Season 2 of the highly-acclaimed Netflix sports documentary “Quarterback.”

Although Smith gave the first season of the show rave reviews, he confirmed he won't accept a role in the much-anticipated sequel next year, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

“I thought it was cool, I thought all the guys did a great job; I was happy more people got insight into the life of a quarterback and our jobs,” Smith said on Thursday. “This is a hard job; but if you don't see what we do, it gets taken for granted.”

When reporters asked Smith if he will appear in Season 2 of ‘Quarterback,' he didn't hesitate.

“No, I'm not,” Smith said.

Are Geno Smith and other quarterbacks avoiding the dreaded Netflix curse?

Geno Smith's decision was another setback for “Quarterback” executive producer Peyton Manning and his team. The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, and Washington Commanders' Sam Howell preceded Smith in turning down the show in recent days.

The growing list is a bit confounding considering the success of the show's first season this year. For all we know, they might be avoiding the dreaded “Netflix curse.”

“Quarterback” made its debut on July 12 and earned rave reviews from players and fans alike. It featured the lives of the Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota, and the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on and off the gridiron.

Mahomes, the two-time NFL MVP, promptly hyped up the show several days after its debut.

For his part, Geno Smith enjoyed a breakout season with the Seahawks in 2022. Smith, a backup quarterback in the previous six seasons, rose to the occasion following Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos. The former racked up career-highs of 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in his first year as Seattle's starting quarterback.

The Seahawks won nine games and reached the 2022 NFC Wild Card Game with Smith under center. Turning down Netflix's “Quarterback” is a clear indication he's locked in on the 2023 NFL season.