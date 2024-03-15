Tariq Woolen loves the Seattle Seahawks' latest signing. On Thursday, the team agreed to a contract with Tyrel Dodson, a linebacker who's coming off his best season with the Buffalo Bills.
Upon announcement, Woolen took to X (Twitter) to welcome the team's newest acquisition.
“Yessir, fam player on Madden go crazy, welcome,” Woolen posted on his official account.
— Tariq Woolen (@_Tariqwoolen) March 15, 2024
Dodson entered the league in 2019 as a free agent after going undrafted out of Texas A&M. He experienced his first regular-season minutes during September of 2020 and has mostly been a rotational player until his breakthrough year in 2023.
The linebacker ended up starting a total of 10 regular season games last year, following a season-ending injury to former Pro Bowler Matt Milano. Dodson tallied regular-season totals of 74 combined tackles (57 solo, 17 assisted), 2.5 sacks, two passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 17 outings played. He added 8 combined tackles (7 solo) for the Bills. Dodson was also ranked as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded linebacker for 2023.
The 6-foot, 237-pound LB is one of several expected linebacker signings for the Seahawks in the aftermath of Bobby Wagner's departure. Seattle also lost the likes of Jordyn Brooks and Devin Bush to other teams.
A new Seattle Seahawks chapter unfolds
Tyrel Dodson will be part of a new Seahawks era, following the team's decision to move on from longtime head coach Pete Carroll. General manager John Schneider and the rest of the front office decided on having Mike Macdonald as Carroll's successor. And right now, MacDonald still has a number of question marks to address within the roster.
Aside from the aforementioned linebacker position, the Seahawks are in an interesting position quarterback-wise. While Geno Smith is still projected to be the starting QB next season, the recent Sam Howell trade raises rumors about a potential competition for the starting spot. To add to that, the offensive line may also need some tweaking this offseason.
All of this amounts to the Seahawks' goal of a bounce-back year come September.