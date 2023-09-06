Week 1 is arguably one of the most important weeks in any NFL season. It sets the tone for a team's competitiveness and gauges their readiness for the season. Their play calls get run and experts immediately which squads are ahead of the curve. This is exactly why Pete Carroll needs all the firepower that he can get. He already got Jaxon Smith-Njigba back. Who else could possibly be in or out for the Seattle Seahawks?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to start his NFL career right. He will be slated to play against the Los Angeles Rams. Other than that, Pete Carroll has dropped a pretty significant injury report for the Seahawks. Cody Thompson got a positive update. He has been listed as a full participant despite nursing a shoulder injury, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.

The team is also still eyeing a few candidates from their 53-man roster for NFL Week 1. Devon Witherspoon, who had a ‘to be determined' status, was listed to have limited participation. This was after the cornerback's hamstring injury. Darell Taylor and Derrick Hall are both nursing a shoulder ailment. It also meant that both of them were limited in terms of activities. The same goes for defensive end Mike Morris to round out the list.

The Seahawks still have a few guys that might not make it during their NFL season opener. Jamal Adams is still taking care of his knee. As a consequence, the safety was not with the squad for practice. Kenny McIntosh also has the same fate as he nurses a knee and hamstring injury.