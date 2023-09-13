The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly placed right tackle Abe Lucas on injured reserve, meaning that he will be out for at least the next four games, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The signing of veteran tackle Jason Peters makes a lot of sense, knowing that Abe Lucas is now going on injured reserve. The earliest he can return is when the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 22.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Seahawks had a disappointing loss in Week 1 at home against the Los Angeles Rams, and they are in for a tough test on the road in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, who upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

If Jason Peters is starting at right tackle this week, he will be thrown right into the fire, facing off against an edge rusher like Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions. Peters is a veteran tackle who had a ton of success in his days with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Seahawks had hoped to build off of their trip to the playoffs last season, which shocked a lot of fans. The loss to the Rams in Week 1 was surprising for many, especially with Cooper Kupp sidelined.

It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks can adjust this week. The offense looked solid early on, but it only put up 13 points against the Rams. It will be about putting up a better performance for Geno Smith and the offense.

If the Seahawks want to stay in the playoff race, they will have to find some gritty wins in the next few weeks.