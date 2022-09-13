Seahawks star Jamal Adams carted off the field with injury vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks sustained a brutal blow in their contest against former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, as star safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field with a left knee injury in the second quarter. Adams is doubtful to return, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Seahawks’ S Jamal Adams carted to the the locker room and is doubtful to return. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

Jamal Adams limped off the field after tackling his former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson. Adams then headed to the blue medical tent, where he was quickly loaded onto a cart by two people.

The Seahawks All-Pro was unable to put any weight on his leg. This is a devastating situation for Seattle, who relies on Adams to quarterback the back end of their defense. The 26-year-old’s status for the game vs. Wilson and the Broncos was in question, as he had broken his finger when it got stuck in a helmet during practice.

However, he toughed out the ailment and was on the field for the start of the Seahawks-Broncos game, only to succumb to what looks like a very serious knee injury.

Jamal Adams has had his fair share of injuries during his tenure with the Seahawks, as he’s dealt with a groin strain, a broken finger and a shoulder labrum tear.

Through it all, he’s been a highly productive member of the Seahawks defense, tallying 80-plus tackles and in each of his two seasons with the team. Adams earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020, with a 9.5-sack, campaign.

We’re all hoping that the Jamal Adams injury isn’t as serious as it looked.