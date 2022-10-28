Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf injury updates could leave Geno Smith without weapons

The Seattle Seahawks are surprising everyone this season, sitting at the top of the NFC West with a 4-3 record. But, they could be in trouble in Week 8 against a tough New York Giants squad. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are both listed as questionable due to respective injuries, per Pro Football Talk.

Metcalf suffered a knee injury in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers and hasn’t practiced all week. The Seahawks insist on keeping him at questionable, but given the lack of action in recent days, it’s almost a foregone conclusion the wideout is sidelined come Sunday.

As for Lockett, his status comes as a bit of a surprise. He is dealing with a hamstring problem but practiced on Thursday. However, he’s also listed with a ribs injury now too. If both guys are out, it’ll leave Geno Smith with minimal reliable targets out wide.

DK Metcalf has reeled in 31 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, serving as the Seahawks’ second-best WR to Lockett. He leads the team with 41 catches for 468 yards and two scores.

If they do in fact miss out, expect tight end Noah Fant, Marquise Goodwin, and even Dee Eskridge to get an increased run, although he’s barely played so far. Playing against the 6-1 Giants who possess a solid defense, this is going to be a very tough matchup for the Seahawks. One can only hope Lockett possibly features, but as for DK Metcalf, he’s almost certainly sidelined. Expect Kenneth Walker and the run game to be even more of a focal point.