Tyler Lockett had one of his best performances of the season in Week 5 as the Seattle Seahawks fell to the New Orleans Saints, 39-32. The All-Pro wide receiver caught 5-of-6 targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns. It just wasn’t enough, though, as Seattle suffered their third loss in five games.

At this point, Lockett could now be in danger of missing the Seahawks’ Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after surprisingly popping up on the injury report in the middle of the week (h/t Cardinals reporter Darren Urban on Twitter):

#AZCardinals injury report for Thursday. Interesting to see Tyler Lockett show up for Seahawks with hammie. pic.twitter.com/gB1teFFcsy — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 14, 2022

This can’t be a good sign for Lockett and the Seahawks, who likely suffered the knock during Thursday’s practice. Hamstring injuries could be tricky, so this does not bode well for his chances of suiting up for Sunday.

Friday’s practice session will be key in Lockett’s availability for Sunday. If he’s unable to suit up for practice, then he likely won’t be able to take the field against the Cardinals. However, if the 30-year-old is able to battle through the injury in Friday’s practice, then he should be good to go for Sunday. Either way, it’s sounding like Lockett is headed for a game-time decision for Week 6.

If he is unable to go, his next chance to return would be against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. The Seahawks are currently at 2-3 and are tied with the Cardinals at the bottom of the NFC West. Obviously, a lot will be riding on Sunday’s matchup against Arizona.