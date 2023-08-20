The Seattle Seahawks fared much better than anyone expected last year, and the 2023 NFL preseason is making fans pretty pumped up. A bunch of players are stepping up and showing how good they are. They make the Seahawks seem like they might do really well in the next season. In this article, we're going to look at four players who have been doing amazingly well in the preseason. Plus, we'll talk about what might happen for the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL season.

How the Seattle Seahawks Did Last Season

Last time around, the Seahawks finished with a 9-8 record and got into the playoffs. It wasn't the most amazing season ever, but it was a step forward for a team that had been having a hard time in the past. Remember that quarterback Russell Wilson left the team, and they faced so many challenges. An unlikely hero stepped in, though. Veteran QB Geno Smith led the way for the Seahawks in 2022. He played so well that he was named the 2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year. That said, there is much room for improvement. There was a bit of a problem with their defense last year – it wasn't as good as it could be. So, if they want to go far in the playoffs in 2023, they need to work on that.

Now let's look at the four Seahawks players who have skyrocketing stock amid the 2023 NFL preseason.

1. Jake Bobo

Let's talk about wide receiver Jake Bobo. He has become a real favorite during training camp. People like him because he's super dedicated – he shows up early and gives it his all in practice. Keep in mind as well that head coach Pete Carroll really likes two things when it comes to offense. First, he loves having someone faster than everyone else. Second, he's a fan of players who can find open spots on the field. That's why he liked Doug Baldwin so much.

In training camp and the first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Bobo's been doing just that – finding open spots. The thing is, he's not super fast compared to other NFL receivers. That's why he didn't get drafted. However, not all the best receivers are exactly topping the speed charts anyway. That's just one aspect of a receiver's skill set. Having said that, Bobo does seem to have that “it factor” in him. Against the Cowboys, Bobo did pretty well again, putting 43 yards on just 2 catches. We expect him to lock up a roster spot pretty soon.

2. Evan Brown

Evan Brown is an offensive lineman who didn't play much against the Vikings in their preseason game, but when he did, he played really well. He competes with rookie Olu Oluwatimi to be the starting center. Oluwatimi, however, is currently not 100 percent. Also, Brown is ahead for now because he's got a lot more experience. He's played over 1,500 snaps in the last four seasons and was the starter in the mock game and the preseason so far.t the guys he faced.

Again, Oluwatimi has an elbow injury, which will pull his chances of starting down. Brown has been getting most of the practice time, so he's looking good to start in Week 1.

3. Patrick O’Connell

Patrick O’Connell is a rookie from Montana who hasn't been talked about much because he started low on the depth chart. However, he showed some real skill in the mock game and played well against both the Vikings and Cowboys. He was strong in stopping the run and got in on five tackles, even making a stop on a fourth-and-1 play in the fourth quarter. He's been solid in training camp and keeps doing well.

He's behind a few other linebackers on the depth chart, but he's been improving noticeably. If he keeps it up, he might just make it onto the team.

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to be a problem in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/XYo3m94yNL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 20, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he's already showing why the Seahawks wanted him. He's a 6'1 receiver from Ohio State, and he's been making impressive plays and showing off his skills in route-running. He's got the speed to get past defenders and make big plays down the field. If he keeps impressing, he could be a key player for the Seahawks in 2023.

He had a great play in the preseason when he caught a pass from Drew Lock and gained 48 yards. Imagine him on the field with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf – that's exciting stuff. Against the Cowboys, Smith-Njigba also did well with 58 yards on 3 catches.

Team Outlook

The Seahawks have a lot of potential heading into the 2023 NFL season. They've got a talented quarterback in Smith, and some young players are really stepping up. They could go far in the playoffs. However, they'll need to work on their defense to compete with the best teams. Of course, the preseason is showing off some impressive players, and that's getting fans excited. If they keep getting better and playing well, they could do really well in the playoffs.