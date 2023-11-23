Ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers, it’s time to release our Seattle Seahawks Week 12 predictions.

A Seattle Seahawks Week 12 Thanksgiving matchup against the San Francisco 49ers comes at a bit of a rough time for Pete Carroll's crew. On the one hand, Seattle's quarterback has a balky elbow, so even if he plays, he might be limited. Which is challenging enough. Add to that the fact that the QB they'll be facing has gone nuclear over the last two games, and you have the makings of what could be a rough holiday, regardless of how the turkey comes out of the oven.

Carroll believes that QB Geno Smith will suit up on Thursday, and for the Seahawks to have a shot, that has to be the case. In his cameo appearance last Sunday, Drew Lock inspired no confidence in a dreadful outing. If Seattle can get the Smith of the past two games for Thursday (three touchdowns, zero interceptions, completed 65% of his passes), they'll have a shot.

A shot, because if Brock Purdy remains on the hot streak he's currently on, the 49ers might be unbeatable. Purdy posted an NFL record for highest passer rating over a two-start span last week, leading his team to two comfortable wins since coming off the bye week.

This one might come down to who can prepare on a short week better. So, how do we see it playing out? Let's dish out a spoonful of Seahawks Week 12 predictions below.

Career day for Zach Charbonnet

Sure, he's just a rookie, but still, Charbonnet has had some fine games so far in his NFL career. So we're counting this one.

With the news that Kenneth Walker III is doubtful to play, Charbonnet is the main candidate to step up and take the lion's share of carries. Carbonnet has flashed his impressive burst in 2023, posting four games with a yards-per-carry average of 5.0 or better.

Everyone knows the 49ers' run defense is a formidable one. But with Smith's elbow a question mark, expect Carroll to lean on the running game as much as he can anyway. Charbonnet's high rushing total for this season so far is 53 yards. We'll take the over on that on Thanksgiving.

DK hits a deep one

If Geno Smith only has one deep ball in his elbow for Thursday, we'll bet it goes to Metcalf. The imposing wideout has produced back-to-back 90-yard games, and twice in three weeks, he's hauled in a completion of 50+ yards. He's a perennial big play waiting to happen.

Also worth noting, beyond Metcalf's dominance, is that the 49ers will be without safety Talanoa Hufanga, whose season ended last Sunday due to a torn ACL. San Francisco will miss the heady play of Hufanga, and despite his replacement's strong play, don't expect a flawless performance from Steve Wilks' secondary.

49ers ruin turkey day for Seahawks

One more thing the Seahawks have going for them before we serve up our final bold prediction. Thursday games typically don't play out in the most conventional ways. The short week seems to have detrimental effects on players, and as a result, we often get unpredictable outcomes and generally odd games.

One would think that favors Seattle. In the NFC West standings, just one game separates these teams. A Seattle win ties it for the division lead.

But then you remember that the Seahawks have a point differential of -2, which doesn't exactly scream elite team.

San Francisco's point differential? A robust +122, which trails only the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. That probably illustrates the talent gap better than the records of these teams.

So please, Seahawks fans, enjoy your holiday, because we don't think you'll want to give thanks after this one. 49ers should win by at least 10 points.