With the 2023 NFL season right around the corner, teams are putting together the finishing touches on their opening week rosters and getting set to embark on the new season. For 14 teams, the Seattle Seahawks included, a return to the playoffs and perhaps a little more is the expectation. That starts with making sure each and every player on the roster earned his spot and is the right man to plug into the puzzle.

The Seahawks have built a solid core and look to remain successful in 2023. Part of that core is the wide receiver group they’ve built, headlined by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Rounding out that group was a priority for Seattle this offseason and they filled a huge third-option role by drafting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njibga in the first round of April's draft.

Seattle didn’t stop there though, bringing in several undrafted free agents to fill depth at the position behind the three main targets. Stories of undrafted players making the roster are always great to follow and the Seahawks have a player whose first few chapters of his NFL story went a little off-script, in a good way.

Jake Bobo, WR

Jake Bobo was not selected out of UCLA in April's draft but found a home in Seattle shortly after, signing with the Seahawks two weeks later. Though not the most electrifying pass-catcher the Bruins have ever seen, Bobo played well in his lone season with UCLA after transferring from Duke. He led the team with 57 receptions and 817 yards while scoring seven touchdowns as well.

Going through offseason workouts with the Seahawks gave Bobo a chance to make a great first impression on Seattle's coaching staff and that's when he initially started his trek toward making the final 53-man roster. Bobo turned a ton of heads as training camp opened up and quickly established a rapport with Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith. That trickled down to the other QBs on the roster and showed in preseason as Bobo caught seven passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Bobo's ability to create separation and get open helped him make the roster. He is not even close to the upper echelon of wide receiver speed, clocking in with a 4.99-second 40-yard dash before the draft. His hands and route running earned him a spot and that's what will likely keep him there.

Where does he fit in Seattle's plans?

Let's make one thing clear. Jake Bobo will not dethrone DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett as the Seahawks' top wide receiver this season. Seattle's dynamic duo will both get their share of the ball once again. The additions of Bobo and Jaxon Smith-Njigba do give the Seahawks more options on offense though.

Smith-Njigba figures to be a significant contributor to Seattle's offense, but a recent wrist injury that required surgery is complicating his early-season status. He unexpectedly returned to practice this week but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is still unsure of his Week 1 availability, though he added that Smith-Njigba looks great so far following surgery.

Bobo's breakout in preseason gives the Seahawks the chance to be cautious with their shiny new receiver, though Smith-Njigba doesn’t seem like he plans on missing any games. While it's not a guarantee, the former UCLA Bruin should get a decent amount of snaps on offense should Smith-Njigba have to miss time. If he's able to make an impact while on the field, there's no telling what the Seahawks offense will look like with so many weapons.

Jake Bobo is not a prototypical NFL wide receiver, but he has more than earned his shot with the Seahawks. The next step for him will be earning more playing time and forcing Seattle to use him more. It's not an easy thing to do for an undrafted player, especially at a skill position like wide receiver, but Bobo certainly wouldn’t be the first one to do it.