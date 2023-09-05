Seal, the renowned singer behind hits like “Kiss From a Rose,” recently took a heartwarming moment to celebrate his 19-year-old daughter, Leni, People shares. The 60-year-old artist shared a touching post on his Instagram, highlighting their special bond.

In the photo, the father and daughter are seen posing on a New York City street. Leni leans her head on her father's chest, while Seal flashes a warm smile and places a hand on his hip. In the caption, Seal expressed his gratitude for his daughter's presence in his life.

“In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person 🥹🥹🥹,” Seal wrote, concluding the message with “Love you, -papa.”

Leni responded with affection in the comments, writing, “So cute! I love you papa ❤️.”

Seal's connection with Leni is unique. He began dating his ex-wife, Heidi Klum, when she was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore's child. Seal was present at Leni's birth in 2004 and officially adopted her in 2009, four years after marrying Klum.

Their family dynamics have evolved gracefully over the years. The trio made the collective decision that Seal should adopt Leni to provide her with a stable and loving family environment.

Seal and Leni have been spotted together at various public events, including the premiere of Shotgun Wedding in Los Angeles and the 2022 U.S. Open. Leni, a budding model and New York City college student, is carving her path while balancing her family's celebrity status with the lessons of hard work she learned from her parents.