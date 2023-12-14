Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, will no longer push through with a Hulu reality show due to several sexual assault lawsuits.

Sean “Diddy” Combs' planned Hulu reality show with Hulu has been canceled due to the sexual assault allegation levied against the hip-hop mogul, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The reality series, produced by Fulwell 73, was set to focus on Combs' family life. The cancellation follows the four lawsuits filed against the rapper since November. Three of them were filed before the New York's Adult Survivors Act's deadline. Combs has denied the accusations.

The most recent complaint was filed in New York's federal court last week. The complainant was only identified as Jane Doe. She accused the rapper and ex-Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre of raping her in 2003. Jane Doe was 17 years old at the time of the incident.

Three other lawsuits were filed last month. One was from Joi Dickerson-Neal, who was in one of the rap star's music videos. She claimed that Combs drugged and raped her in 1991. Dickerson-Neal was a student at Syracuse University at that time.

A different Jane Doe also sued him and singer Aaron Hall for sexually assaulting her and her friend in the early '90s.All these complaints came less than one week after Combs settled a suit filed by Cassie, who accused him or rape, physical and sexual abuse, and trafficking.

Conbs stepped down as chairman of Revolt, a hip-hop network in November. He had denied all the accusations in a statement on social media, “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

Sean Combs isn't the only prominent Hollywood celebrity sued for sexual assault before the deadline of the New York law that allowed a window of one year to file sexual misconduct claims. Other men sued were Jamie Foxx, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Axl Rose.