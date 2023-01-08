By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

With a flurry of head coaching moves expected throughout the NFL this offseason, Sean Payton’s future in the league is once again under a microscope. The former Saints head coach stepped away from football for the 2022 season, but appears to be on the verge of a return to the sideline. With interest in Payton’s services believed to be high, he revealed what two factors he is looking for in any potential landing spot, speaking via FOX on Sunday. Via Zac Stevens of DNVR.com, Payton spoke on what he’s seeking in a head coach position.

Via Stevens on Twitter:

“Sean Payton said on Fox that ownership and the front office are the two most important things he’s looking for in his next potential destination.”

Payton clarified that he’s keen on working with a strong ownership group and front office at his next destination. While a star quarterback or some flashy players would be nice, Payton is more worried about his higher-ups and who he will be reporting to.

Payton also confirmed that he’s spoken to the Denver Broncos about their head coaching vacancy, though he said he’s not allowed to schedule in-person meetings until Jan. 17.

The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett late into his first season in charge after what was an unquestionably disappointing season. Landing a coach like Payton would show the team’s desire to turn things around quickly, though they’ll certainly have to fend off interest from other teams. Additionally, acquiring Payton would require the Broncos to trade for him from the Saints, who will have a lofty asking price for their former head coach.

Dennis Allen took over as the Saints’ head coach following Sean Payton’s departure, and he figures to be back in the role in 2023.