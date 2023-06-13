The Denver Broncos signed Frank Clark in part to be an injury replacement, according to Sean Payton. The Broncos coach told reporters Tuesday that Baron Browning's injury played a role in Denver's signing of the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Broncos agreed to sign Frank Clark to a one-year contract worth $5.5 million less than a week ago. Around the time that news of Clark's signing broke, it was reported that Browning underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. Payton said that Browning would start the season on the PUP list.

Browning is entering his third season with the Broncos. The linebacker recorded five sacks in 14 games last year.

The Broncos were all too familiar with Clark before adding him to the roster. Clark played with the Kansas City Chiefs in each of the last four years, winning two Super Bowls for Denver's AFC West rival.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clark had 23.5 sacks in four seasons with the Chiefs, including five sacks in 15 games last year. The veteran edge rusher proved to be most valuable in the playoffs. In 12 postseason games with Kansas City, Clark had 10.5 sacks.

Denver will need a massive improvement compared to last year in order to see what Clark can do for them in the playoffs. The Broncos went 5-12 for a last-place finish in the AFC West. Denver was such a disappointment that the team didn't even let Nathaniel Hackett finish his first season as the team's head coach.

Payton joins the Broncos just one year after leaving the New Orleans Saints, with whom he compiled a 152-89 record.