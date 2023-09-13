Amid the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Sean Penn has spoken out against studios and their AI proposals.

Speaking to Variety, Penn was asked about the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. He really got livid when speaking about the topic of studios wanting to save likenesses and voices for AI usage.

He proposed a trade. “So you want my scans and voice data and all that. Ok, here's what I think is fair: I want your daughter's, because I want to create a virtual replica of her and invite my friends over to do whatever we want in a virtual party right now,” Penn affirmatively proposed. “Would you please look at the camera and tell me you think that's cool?”

“It's not about business,” he continued. “It's an indecent proposal. That they would do that and not be taken to task for it is insulting. This is a real exposé on morality — a lack of morality.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike is going into its third month active. It began on July 14, 2023, and coincides with the ongoing WGA strike.

Sean Penn is a two-time Oscar winner for performances in Mystic River and Milk. His breakthrough role came in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, in which he played Jeff Spicoli. He'd go on to star in the likes of Carlito's Way, Dead Man Walking, and The Thin Red Line. He recently directed and starred in the film Flag Day with his daughter, Dylan Penn. His latest directorial feature is Superpower, a documentary he co-directed with Aaron Kaufman. The film sees Penn visit Ukraine to profile Volodymyr Zelenskyy.