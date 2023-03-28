FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget reportedly cheated on his fiancee, singer Becky G, and said he was the victim of an extortion plot on Tuesday, according to TMZ Sports.

An Instagram user claimed that Lletget cheated on the award-winning singer last year while at a nightclub in Madrid, Spain, “seemingly providing receipts including alleged video, text messages, DMs and audio from Lletget,” per TMZ.

The post went viral and the account was later deleted, but they probably had some credibility, as Lletget addressed the rumors in a lengthy statement on his Instagram on Monday.

“Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot,” wrote Lletget. “Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.”

Lletget proposed to Becky G just three months ago, and the 30-year-old publicly apologized to his fiancee as well in the post.

“I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with,” Lletget said. “You have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

Becky G hasn’t commented on the public statement, but Lletget has said he will participate in a wellness program to work on his mental health.

It’s certainly been a tough year for the midfielder; he lost his spot on the USMNT, “got bounced around by teams in MLS,” and now has to deal with more consequences of his actions.