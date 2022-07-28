Sebastian Vettel was once the hottest name in Formula 1 racing, and for good reason. The German racer burst onto the scene in 2007, quickly rising up the ranks to become one of the best racers in the scene. He holds multiple records to his name, and is generally considered to be one of the best drivers of his generation.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. For Sebastian Vettel, that time is apparently now, as the German driver announced his retirement plans after the conclusion of the 2022 season. The Formula 1 legend said that it was a difficult decision, but he had to first get his priorities straight in the future. (via Instagram)

“..At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. I love this sport… But as much as there is life on track, there is my life off track, too. Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity.”

Sebastian Vettel’s career is the stuff of legends. The four-time Formula 1 champion cemented his spot in history when he became the youngest racer to win the cup in 2010. He would follow up that achievement by winning four consecutive championships, joining the likes of Juan Miguel Fangio and Michael Schumacher as the only racers to win that achievement.

Vettel has also been outspoken in recent years about environmental issues and human rights issues in Formula 1 locations. We’ll see what path the German star will take in the next chapter of his career.