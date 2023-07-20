Disney+ has served as the home of the MCU's latest series since it launched in 2020 with WandaVision. However, they will be sharing the newest series, Secret Invasion, with Hulu in a surprising move.

Hulu announced on July 20 that in honor of Secret Invasion's finale airing on July 26, the first three episodes — “Resurrection,” Promises,” and “Betrayed” — of the latest MCU series will be available on the platform from July 21 through August 17.

This isn't the first instance of Disney+ and Hulu teaming up, however (they are sister companies, after all). Flamin' Hot, the film about the creation of the titular Cheetos snack, premiered on both streaming services simultaneously.

In terms of the MCU, this is unprecedented. Secret Invasion received rave reviews out of the social embargo lifting and has continued to stay relevant since its premiere on June 21. Perhaps this move is an effort by Disney+ and Hulu to try and get even more eyes and boost the viewership numbers of the series ahead of its finale.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Secret Invasion gives Samuel L. Jackson his first true leading in the MCU as Nick Fury. He investigates a conspiracy involving the Skrulls and their plans to take over the world. Ben Mendelsohn returns as the Skrull Talos after first appearing in Captain Marvel. Don Cheadle, Cobie Smulders, and Martin Freeman also reprised their MCU roles as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, Maria Hill, and Everett K. Ross, respectively.

Making their MCU debuts in Secret Invasion are Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman.

The first three episodes of Secret Invasion will be streaming on Hulu beginning on July 21.