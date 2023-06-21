Usually, when adapting something that has existing source material, it may be nice to read it to have an idea for the story. In the case of the MCU's latest series, Secret Invasion, director Ali Selim revealed that he was advised against reading the comic book line for one particular reason.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Selim revealed that the first thing he was told upon landing the Secret Invasion gig was not to read the comic book line.

“The first thing I was told is don't read the comics,” he revealed.

But there was a reason for this: “It had nothing to do with what we're trying to do here. This story was really born out of the electricity created between Sam [L.] Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn or Nick Fury and Talos in Captain Marvel. And they [Marvel] said, ‘Oh, we [have] got to do something with that.' So they found a story that would serve that relationship and would expand the MCU and other characters who are not in the comic books. I think it's a story unto itself.”

The story of Secret Invasion is that Nick Fury (Jackson) is investigating a Skrull invasion with the help of Talos (Mendelsohn), Rhodey (Don Cheadle), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman). Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman all make their MCU debuts in the series and star in it. The first episode premiered on June 21 and one episode will air every Wednesday until July 26. Ali Selim directed all six episodes.

The first episode of Secret Invasion is streaming on Disney+ now.