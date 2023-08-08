The current volatile state of the college football landscape is leaving many perplexed. With the Pac-12 seemingly on the verge of getting dissolved, especially following the decisions of the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies to switch allegiance to the Big Ten in 2024, even the talks for a potential review of the College Football Playoff expansion are getting affected, per SEC commissioner Greg Sankey during a recent appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports).

Greg Sankey, on Finebaum, says CFP leaders have not met – yet – about re-examining the expanded playoff format, but “it’s wise for us to take a step back and reconsider what the format might look like given these changing circumstances.”

The College Football Playoff has been expanded from four to 12 teams, with the new format starting to take effect in the 2024 college football season — the same campaign where the SEC is expected to welcome the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns to the league following the two schools' departure from the Big 12 conference.

At the moment, there are only four programs left as members of the Pac-12: Stanford, California, Oregon State, and Washington State. The conference is standing on shaky ground, and there's now always the potential for the aforementioned schools to leave as well, given the circumstances. With only four schools making up the Pac-12 conference in the 2024 season, it begs the question of whether it still feels right for the College Football Playoff to go ahead with the 12-team format.