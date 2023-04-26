Actress and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently shared the heartbreaking story of her late-term miscarriage for the first time on her podcast, Wiser Than Me, produced by Lemonada Media. The Seinfeld star opened up about her experience, which happened when she was around 28 years old, during the first season of the hit sitcom. The actor recalled the joy she felt when she found out she was pregnant, describing herself as “very fertile, very womanly,” Vanity Fair reports. However, late in the pregnancy, she and her husband Brad discovered that the baby would not survive.

The tragedy was compounded by an infection that landed Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the hospital for multiple days. When she returned home, she was “bedridden,” and her mother cooked for her. She made chili in a cast iron skillet with cornbread on top, which filled the room with a wonderful aroma, despite the fact that the actress could not eat it. She described the experience as “embracing” and “comforting.”

Louis-Dreyfus, who gave birth to her eldest son, Henry, in 1992, at the age of 31, has been a vocal advocate for reproductive rights for many years, speaking out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and working to mobilize voters.

The actress did not specify whether the miscarriage took place before or after filming for the first season of Seinfeld. She is known for playing the role of Elaine, who was not pregnant during the show’s run.

Louis-Dreyfus’ episode of “Wiser Than Me” featured her guest, chef and writer Alison Roman. The actress and her guest discussed the central role of food in family traditions, with Louis-Dreyfus recounting her mother’s famous chili recipe, which brought her comfort during her darkest time.