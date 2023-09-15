Josh Bailey is one step closer to playing for an NHL team other than the New York Islanders for the first time in his career. The veteran forward signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Bailey hit unrestricted free agency after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this summer. Chicago traded for Bailey as part of a salary dump by the Islanders. The Blackhawks picked up a second-round draft pick for their efforts.

The ninth overall pick of the 2008 NHL draft, Bailey undoubtedly left his mark on the Islanders franchise. Despite a rocky start to his career, he leaves Long Island an appreciated and sometimes underrated player.

Bailey broke into the NHL at the age of 19, earning regular minutes immediately as a rookie. He was a mainstay in the Islanders' lineup for the next 15 years. In 1,057 games with the Isles netted 184 goals to go along with 396 assists. He left the team ranking third in franchise history in games played.

He was also a solid playoff performer. Appearing in 71 postseason games, Bailey provided 16 goals and 34 assists. The team's most successful stretch during Bailey's career included back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference finals in 2020 and 2021. (The 2021 round was called the Stanley Cup Semifinals; playoff teams were reseeded due to changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.)

During the 2022-23 season, the 33-year-old Bailey's role with the team began to diminish. He finished the 2021-22 season with 44 points in 74 games, but those totals fell to 25 points in 64 games. The veteran was a healthy scratch for all six Isles playoff games.

Signing with Ottawa will reunite Bailey with his old Islanders head coach Jack Capuano, who is now an assistant coach for the Senators. Bailey will be in a roster battle to carve out a spot in the bottom-six of the Senators' lineup.