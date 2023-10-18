The Ottawa Senators reportedly expect to have center Josh Norris back in the lineup when they take on the Washington Capitals at home on Wednesday, according to Kayla Douglas of theScore. Josh Norris is one of the young players the Senators expect to help lead them back into contention, and head coach DJ Smith explained what Norris brings to the team.

“Josh is a big part of that group,” DJ Smith said, according to Douglas. “A lot of them are best friends in there. Guys are pulling for him. It's going to be emotional, I'm sure, for him to get back out there.”

Norris has not played in about nine months. He played in just eight games last season, according to Hockey Reference. He was so limited due to a shoulder injury that he suffered last October. Norris tried to come back in January and briefly played before getting surgery. Smith went into why his return is so big for the team.

“I can tell you that it's been agonizing on him wanting to play and just the setbacks here and there… but I think certainly it'll give our guys a boost,” Smith said, according to Douglas.

Norris was part of the trade that sent Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks in 2018, and is a former first-round draft pick. He is on an eight-year, $63.6 million contract, so the Senators are betting a lot on him being a cornerstone player.

The Senators hope Norris fits right back in against the Capitals tonight.