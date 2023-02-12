The Ottawa Senators losing ways have continued on throughout the 2022-23 season despite some improved play, as their 24-24-3 record has seen them accrue 51 points, which is still only good for seventh place in the Atlantic Division. There are better days ahead for the Senators, but they won’t be coming this season after the latest injury update on Anton Forsberg.

Forsberg has been part of the Senators goalie duo alongside Cam Talbot, and while he wasn’t having a great season, part of that is due to the fact that he isn’t getting a lot of support from the rest of his team. Forsberg was in net for most of Ottawa’s 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, but had to get stretchered off the ice after a hectic play in front of his goal late in the third period. The hope was that Forsberg wouldn’t be out too long, but his latest injury update has confirmed everyone’s worst fears.

Via Bruce Garrioch:

“Sens GM Pierre Dorion says Forsberg is out indefinitely. MCL tears in both knees. Likely out for the season.”

This is a crushing update, as the Senators will now have to scramble to find a second goalie to pair up with Talbot. One MCL tear is bad enough, but Forsberg tore his MCL in both of his knees, meaning that the recovery time will be far longer than typical. Per usual, the Senators can’t get much to go their way, and it looks like they have to come up with a new goalie plan for the foreseeable future after this brutal injury update on Forsberg.