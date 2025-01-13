ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Islanders start their homestand as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Senators come into the game at 21-18-3 on the year, which places them in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. Last time out, the Senators had a comeback victory over the Stars. Jason Robertson opened the scoring for the Stars, but the Sentros would make the comeback in the second period. Josh Norris scored to tie the game, and then Tim Stutzle scored to give a lead to the Senators in the second period. They would add another goal in the third, and then hold off the Stars to win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 17-18-7 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Metropolitan Division, but still in striking distance of a playoff spot. This has the Islanders considering making some trades. They played the Utah Hockey Club in their last game. After a scoreless first period, Nick Schmaltz would give Utah the lead in the second. In the third period, Brock Nelson would tie the game, and with 1:25 left in the game, Mathew Barzal would give the Islanders the lead. They would win the game 2-1.

Here are the Senators-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Islanders Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -110

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Senators vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators in goals and is on the top line currently. Tkachuk comes into the game with 18 goals and 20 assists, sitting second on the team in points. He also has nine goals and six assists on the power play. He is joined by Josh Norris and Drake Batherson. Norris is sixth on the team in points, coming in with 15 goals and nine assists. Batherson is second on the team in points with 14 goals and 24 assists. Further, he has eight goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Tim Stutzle leads the second line for the seantors, and the team in points and assists this year. He has 14 goals and 29 assists on the year while having two goals and 14 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Claude Giroux. Giroux comes in fourth on the team in points with nine goals and 19 assists on the year.

Leevi Merilainene is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this one. He is 4-2-0 with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Last time out, he gave up two goals on 26 shots in a win. It was the fourth time in five games he has given up two or fewer goals, while he is 3-2-0 in that time.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Islanders is led by Andres Lee, who leads the team in goals and points this year. He has scored 19 goals and added 16 assists this year, good for 35 total points. He has three goals and two assists on the power play. Lee is joined on the line by Mathew Barzal, who has played in just 21 of 42 games this year. He has four goals and nine assists in those games. Brock Nelson rounds out the line, and he is fourth on the team in points, with 12 goals and 13 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Kyle Palmieri leads the second line this year. He is third on the team in points, coming in with 12 goals and 15 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Bo Horvat, who is second on the team in points. Horvat has 13 goals while leading the team with 17 assists this year.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He is 13-13-4 on the year with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Sorokin was great in his last start, stopping all 30 shots he faced in a win. It was the third time in four games he gave up two or fewer goals and had a save percentage over .915.

Final Senators-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest an even matchup. The Isalnders defense has been solid, sitting 16th in the NHL, giving up 3.05 goals per game. Still, they score just 2.67 goals per game. The Senators are 12th in the NHL in goals against per game, giving up 2.83 per game, while scoring 2.90. Still, the difference will be the power play. Ottawa is 11th on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. The Islanders are the worst in the NHL in both. Take the Senators in this one.

Final Senators-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Sentors ML (-110)