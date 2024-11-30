ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ottawa Senators continue their west coast road trip as they face the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Kings prediction and pick.

The Senators come into the game sitting at 10-11-1 overall. They have won two in a row, but just two of their last seven games overall. In their last game, they faced the San Jose Sharks. After taking the 2-0 lead in the first period, the Sharks would come back. It would be tied at three in the third period, but the Senators would score to win the game 4-3. Meanwhile, the Kings come into Friday sitting at 12-8-3. They will face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Here are the Senators-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Kings Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +106

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Senators vs Kings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ottawa Senators are returning their top line from last year. Tim Stutzle leads the top line. Stutzle was second on the team while leading the team in assists. Stutzle had 18 goals and 52 assists last year, for a total of 70 points. He has nine goals and 19 assists on the year already. He is joined on the top line by Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux. Batherson comes into the game with nine goals and 14 assists on the year, with five goals and six assists on the power play. Finally, Claude Giroux has six goals and 11 assists this year, with two goals and four assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk leads the second line with Josh Norris. Tkachuk has 11 goals and 14 assists this year, with six goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Norris has nine goals and six assists this year, with three goals and three assists on the power play. Rounding out the most productive players is Jake Sanderson from the blue line. He has a goal and 13 assists this year.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this one. Ullmark is just 5-7-1 on the year with a 3.09 goals-against average and a ..886 save percentage. Last time out, Ullmark stopped 36 of 39 shots in a win over the Sharks. Still, he has lost four straight games prior to that and has struggled overall this month. He has a .878 save percentage and a 3.24 goals-against average this month.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' top line is led by Anze Kopitar. Kopitar comes into the game with seven goals and 20 assists on the year with two goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined by Adrian Kempe. Kempe has 11 goals and 12 assists on the year, with a goal and three assists on the power play. He also has a shorthanded goal. Rounding out the top line is Alex Turcotte. Turcotte has just one goal with six assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Laferriere has been solid this year as well. He has nine goals and eight assists on the year. He anchors the third line, while Trevor Moore and Kevin Fiala anchor the second. Moore has three goals and ten assists this year, while Fiala has scored eight times with six assists. Fiala has also been great on the power play with four goals and four assists. Finally, Brandt Clarke provides production from the blue line. He comes into the game with three goals and 12 assists on the year.

David Rittich is expected to be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 8-6-0 on the year with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. In his last start, he allowed just one goal on 14 shots to take the win. He has been solid for the most part as of late. Outside of allowing seven goals on 21 shots to the Sharks, he has been above .925 in four of his last five starts. He has also allowed just one goal in each of those four starts.

Final Senators-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Senators are scoring 3.18 goals per game and have been solid on the power play. They are fourth in the NHL in power play conversion. Still, they have struggled on defense, sitting 25th in the NHL in goals-against average and tied for 23rd on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Kings are scoring three goals per game, and have struggled on the power play, sitting 26th in the NHL on the power play. Still, the defense has been great. They are tied for ninth in the NHL in goals against per game. The Kings come in as a favorite in this NHL game and will get the win.

Final Senators-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-128)