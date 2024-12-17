ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York media's attempt to create a Brady Tkachuk trade narrative may not have worked as hoped. Instead of creating a divide between the captain and team, the Ottawa Senators are stronger than ever, winning five of their past six games. It won't be an easy matchup for the Seattle Kraken, as they have been alternating wins and losses over their past ten games. The Senators shut out the Kraken in their first meeting this season, Ottawa's third win in four games against Seattle. It's time to continue our NHL Odds series with a Senators-Kraken prediction and pick.

Here are the Senators-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Kraken Odds

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -120

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Senators vs. Kraken

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TSN, Kraken Hockey Network

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators were in a bad spot at the start of December, staring in the face of another bottom-third finish and losing season. The Linus Ullmark acquisition was starting to look like a disaster, and all their past problems had not gone away. However, as previously mentioned, the Tkachuk drama united the team, and they won back-to-back games against the Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators. In their next game, they had a setback against the New York Islanders but then rallied for three-straight wins, including a 3-0 shutout against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, which surprised the entire hockey world.

Ullmark shows why the Senators acquired him from the Boston Bruins in the offseason, allowing just four goals over his past four starts and stopping 124 of 128 shots. The Senators' goalies have a combined 4-1-0 record with a 1.40 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage over their last five games.

The Senators' top offensive players have also appeared in the past five games, with Drake Batherson recording four goals and two assists and Tim Stutzle adding six assists. However, Ottawa has struggled to sustain these players' success, as five-game sample sizes aren't enough to get them back into the playoff picture.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken won back-to-back games and were starting to crawl into playoff contention, but they have lost three of their past five games. Those results included some impressive performances, including a 5-1 blowout of the Bruins, a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, a 7-5 win over the New York Rangers, and a one-goal loss to the New Jersey Devils. The Kraken is the type of team that performs well enough to beat teams like the Senators but is also the type of team that Ottawa always loses to, which frustrates their fans. It's easy to see how the Senators could find a way to drop this game.

Most expected Joey Daccord to start on Saturday night, but Dan Bylsma returned to Philipp Grubauer after his performance against the Bruins. Daccord will undoubtedly return in this game, and he owns a 12-6-2 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage.

Final Senators-Kraken Prediction & Pick

Putting aside what you know about the Senators is incredibly challenging, even when they are on a hot streak. The Senators always find a way to let their fans down after a series of inspiring wins, and this feels like the perfect game for it to happen. The Kraken have been performing well recently despite losing three of their last five games, and they could upset the Senators in this one at home.

Final Senators-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken ML (+100)