The Ottawa Senators look to continue their hot play as they face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Rangers prediction and pick

The Senators come into the game at 24-18-4 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Atlantic Division, but also in position for a Wild Card birth. In their last game, they faced the New Jersey Devils. After a scoreless first period, Zack Ostapchuk scored his first goal of the year to give the Senators the lead. Still, the Devils would tie the game in the period. In the third period, Artem Zub scored to give the Senators the lead, as Anton Forsberg, filling in for an injured Linus Ullmark, stopped 25 of 26 shots in a Senators victory.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 22-20-4 on the year, placing them in fifth in the Metropolitan Division, and on the outside of a playoff spot. That has the Rangers considering some drastic trades at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Rangers faced the Montreal Canadiens. The Rangers struck first on an Alexis Lafreniere goal and would lead 2-1 after one period of play. They would also lead 4-3 at the end of the second, but the Canadiens would tie the game in the third to force overtime. There, Patrick Laine scored to give the Canadiens the 5-4 victory.

Here are the Senators-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Rangers Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +112

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Senators vs Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk lead the top line for the Senators. Batherson is second on the team in points this year, with 14 goals and 26 assists. He also has eight goals and 11 assists on the power play. Tkachuk is third on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 20 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Josh Norris. Norris is fifth on the team in points this year, scoring 17 goals and 10 assists.

Tim Stutzle leads the Senators in scoring this year, leading in both assists and points playing from the second line. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 30 assists, good for 45 total points. Further, he has two goals and 15 assists on the power play this year. He is joined on the line by Claude Giroux. Giroux is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with nine goals and 21 assists on the year, with two goals and six assists on the power play.

Leevi Merilainen is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this one. He is 6-2-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Last time out was one of his worst starts as of late, but he did take the win. Still, in the four starts prior to that, he had given up just three total goals, going 3-0-1 in those four games.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Artemi Panarin and Vicent Trochek lead the top line for the Rangers this year. Panarin leads the team in goals and points this year, coming in with 19 goals and 29 assists on the year. Further, he has six goals and ten assists on the power play. Trochek comes into the game with 14 goals and 15 assists, sitting third on the team in points. Alexis Lafreniere rounds out the line, coming in with 12 goals and 14 assists.

Blue-liner Adam Fox is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with two goals and 34 assists this year while having a goal and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad and Will Cuylle have been solid on the second line. Zibanejad has nine goals and 19 assists this year, while Cuylle has 12 goals and 13 assists this year.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for the Rangers in this one. He is 15-15-2 on the year with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Shesterkin has been great as of late. He is 4-0-1 in his last five starts while being above .900 in save percentage in four of the games.

Final Senators-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Rangers have not scored well this year, sitting 20th in the NHL with 2.89 goals per game on the year. Still, the Senators have not been any better, sitting 21st in the NHL with 2.85 goals per game. Still, the Senators have been much better on defense, sitting sixth in the NHL in goals-against per game while the Rangers are 18th. Take the Senators in this one.

Final Senators-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (+112)