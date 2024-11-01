ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Senators and Rangers meet in New York on Friday! These two teams played well at the beginning of the year and met in a pivotal matchup. We continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Ottawa Senators have been solid this season. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle are the keys for the Senators. They both started off playing well this season and have been key for why the Senators have been a decent team up to this point in the year. The Senators struggled last year, but they have looked much better recently.

The New York Rangers were great last year and had the best record in the Eastern Conference. They have played well this season and picked up where they left off. Artemi Panarin has been the best player this season after having a great year last year, too. With their success to start the season, it seems like the Rangers have picked up right where they left off last year.

Here are the Senators-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Rangers Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +142

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 6.5 (+105)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Senators vs Rangers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/MSG Networks/TSN5, RDS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators struggled last season and missed the postseason. Their offense was solid at best but was inconsistent. They scored 3.05 goals per game and had a 9.6% shooting percentage. In comparison, this season’s offense is already playing much better, scoring 4.22 goals per game and having a 13.5% shooting percentage. This team went as Brady Tkachuk went last year. He led the way in total points at 74 and in total goals at 37. This season, Tkachuk leads the way in goals with six, while Tim Stutzle leads in total points at 14 and in assists at nine.

The Senators’ defense struggled last year. They allowed 3.43 goals per game and had an 88.8% save percentage. This season, they are allowing 3.44 goals per game with an 89% save percentage, and it has been just as bad as last year’s start. The Senators are using two main goalies, Linus Ullmark and Anton Forsberg, but only Forsberg was with the team last year. Forsberg had 15 wins and 12 losses in 30 games and allowed 3.21 goals per game with an 89% save percentage. This season, Forsberg has two wins and two losses and allowed 3.27 goals per game with an 89.5% save percentage. Also, Linus Ullmark has been a standout with two wins and two losses in five games, allowing 2.76 goals per game with a 90.4% save percentage. This defense needs to be the difference between the Rangers and their offense.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers were great on defense last season. They allowed 2.76 goals per game and had a 91.2% save percentage. So far this season, the defense has played great, allowing 2.33 goals per game, and they have a 93% save percentage. The defense will come down to the duo of Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick at goalie because they both have been solid this year. Quick had 18 wins and six losses in 27 games last season, and he allowed 2.62 goals per game with a 91.1% save percentage. Then, Shesterkin had 36 wins and 17 losses and allowed 2.58 goals per game with a 91.3% save percentage. Shesterkin has four wins and two losses this season and allows 2.43 goals per game with a 92.3% save percentage. Then, Quick is 2-0, allowing 1.51 goals per game with a 95.3% save percentage.

The Rangers’ offense was great last season. They scored 4.11 goals per game and had a 12.9% shooting percentage on goal. In comparison, they are still great this season, scoring 3.39 goals per game with a 10.8% shooting percentage. This team has gone as Artemi Panarin goes as he goes, and he was huge last year and once again this year. Last year, Panarin led with 120 points, 49 goals, and in assists at 71. Panarin leads with 15 points this season, with six goals and nine assists. It starts with Panarin, but four other players are tied for second in points at eight.

Final Senators-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Senators are playing much better this year than last, especially on offense. The Rangers are still a juggernaut and have started the season very well. Still, hockey is a sport where games get close, and thanks to their scoring, I like the Senators to cover and keep things close, but the Rangers will still win at home. This is a big test for the Senators, and they should keep it close, but the Rangers are just better.

Final Senators-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-178)