Sentinels signs Tarik as content creator

Sentinels signed yet another big (old) name to be part of their organization, and this time Sentinels signs Tarik to be one of its content creators.

On top of the world, right where he should be@tarik officially joins Sentinels pic.twitter.com/olye21VE9x — Sentinels (@Sentinels) August 30, 2022

One of the most creative content creators on the planet, called by some the “King of Content” has just signed with Sentinels. Yes, Sentinels just signed Tarik “tarik” Celik to become one of its content creators. The announcement was made with an over-the-top video featuring no less than the Empire State Building. Tarik also announced his arrival on his own Twitter account with a simpler post. And thus, Sentinels just added another veteran to its ranks, albeit not as part of their pro team.

Tarik will now stream as part of Sentinels and fans should expect him to be part of the organization’s social media and marketing activities moving forward. Tarik is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro player who played as an entry fragger for teams like CLG, OpTic Gaming, and most recently, Evil Geniuses. His last big win came from his ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – North America Grand Finals victory against Team Liquid. His biggest win was his championship with Cloud9 back in 2018 against FaZe Clan in the ELEAGUE Boston Major. He has since been moved to the inactive list of EG in April 2021, until he got formally released in January 2022.

Sentinels, on the other hand, has been unsuccessful in their 2022 run for the VALORANT Champions Tour. In spite of being one of the favorites in the 2021 VALORANT pro scene, the team failed to perform successfully in 2022. As a last-ditch effort to qualify for VALORANT Champions 2022, Sentinels signed another old favorite, Shroud, to play for them in the Last Chance Qualifier. However, the team was not able to qualify for Champions. The VALORANT Champions then started this August 31 without one of the most popular teams from the 2021 season.