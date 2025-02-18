It's a little over a week since the Super Bowl where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. However, the Super Bowl halftime show, which was led by Kendrick Lamar, is still making headlines, but in this case, specifically for one particular reason. The 20-time Grammy winner was the headlining act and the first solo rap artist to be the main artist at the Super Bowl. While some fans are still trying to decode Kendrick's set, Serena Williams, who made a surprise cameo during “Not Like Us” has been criticized throughout the week, suggesting she was trying to get back at her ex, Drake.

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a–,” Stephen A. Smith said earlier last week on First Take. “’Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.”

Howard Stern agreed with Smith, saying that Williams' appearance at the Super Bowl was just a way to get back at Drake.

“He’s got a point. I hear what he’s saying,” Stern said on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday (Feb. 11) . “She used to go out with Drake, and by dissing him at the Super Bowl, it indicates she’s still living that whole scenario. He’s right. I agree with Stephen A.”

Williams responded to haters and thanked her husband Alexis Ohanian who has been constantly defending his wife online.

“That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you,” she wrote on X Monday (Feb. 17). “Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol.”

She continued, “I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here.”

Right after the Super Bowl, the tennis star posted a recap video and shared how she was asked to be a part of the performance.

“When Kendrick and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,'” Williams captioned the video.

“I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it!” Williams added. “I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story.”

How Has Drake Reacted To Serena Williams' Super Bowl Cameo

In Drake fashion, he seemingly responded to Williams c-walking in the Super Bowl to Kendrick's Grammy-winning diss track about him with a petty post. Posted on the Certified Lover Boy's finsta account, under the handle @plottttwistttttt, Drake is seen in a long embrace with Williams' former agent, Jill Smoller.

While fans are not exactly sure what this means, it for sure is a certified Drake rebuttal.