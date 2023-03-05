Roma (13-5-6) will host Juventus (15-5-4) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Check out our Serie A odds series, featuring our Roma-Juventus prediction and pick.

Jose Mourinho’s side suffered a 2-1 away defeat against Cremonese. The Wolves will need more points if they want to reach top two in Italy’s top flight.

Juventus are currently in seventh place in the Serie A and have endured a difficult season after a 15-point penalty. The Bianconeri has a seven-game undefeated run and will look to improve on their momentum.

Here are the Roma-Juventus soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Roma-Juventus Odds

Roma: +180

Juventus: +175

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +148

Under 2.5 Goals: -182

How to Watch Roma vs. Juventus

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Roma Can Beat Juventus

The defeat against Cremonese is still a big loss for Jose Mourinho. The Italians controlled the game for 66% of the match and had a 10 to 6 advantage on total shots. However, they were stunned by a well-taken penalty kick by Daniel Ciofani in the 83rd minute to secure the win for Cremonese. Frank Tsadjout scored for Cremonese as well while Leonardo Spinazzola was on the scoresheet for Roma.

The Yellow and Reds are currently fifth in the Serie A, three points away from Inter Milan and AC Mila while league leaders Napoli boast of a 21-point buffer. Roma has blasted the net 31 times in 24 games played.

For a side needing to bounce back in Italy’s top flight, the Wolves need the requisite ruthlessness to maintain its top-six finish. They can draw inspiration from their August 2020 win, its last victory against today’s visitors, where Roma scored 3-1.

Be that as it may, the Romans must avoid repeating mistakes by improving their season stats of 12.8 total shots and 4.8 corners per game. Paulo Dybala leads Roma with eight goals while Lorenzo Pellegrini has six assists. Tammy Abraham has nine goal contributions for Roma.

Jose Mourinho will only have Ebrima Darboe as an absentee in this match. Rui Patricio is slotted to start as the goalkeeper. Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, and Roger Ibanez will form Roma’s backline.

Why Juventus Can Beat Roma

Juventus are in now in the top seven of the league table at the moment. If not for their 15-point deduction, Juventus would have had 49 points, placing them second in Italy’s top flight. However, they still have at least seven points to catch up to secure a top-six slot in Italy’s Serie A. They have fielded 40 goals while conceding 19, giving them 35 points and a +21 goal differential.

The Bianconeri enjoy a seven-game unbeaten streak with victories over Lazio, Salernitana, Fiorentina, Spezia, and Torino. That streak would have been seven straight wins when they had a 1-0 lead at halftime against FC Nantes in the UEFA Europa League, but a second-half struggle saw the game end in a 1-1 draw. Regardless, they kicked out Nantes in the Europa League with a 0-3 travel in France.

The Zebras will be super motivated to snatch the win as visitors. Juventus has six wins and two draws in 11 away games, giving them the fifth-best away record and 20 points. In addition, Juventus will be pushing for their momentum as they will be having games in the Coppa Italia and UEFA Europa League on their calendar. Dusan Vlahovic leads the Zebras with eight goals while Filip Kostic has seven assists. Angel Di Maria has eight goal contributions. Juve’s fearsome attacking duo of Vlahovic and Di Maria will be active for the Black and Whites. Only Arkadiusz Milik is absent from Massimiliano Allegri’s squad. Juve will need to match or exceed their stats of 13.8 total shots and 4.8 corners if they are to win this game. They are also making 15.8 tackles, 8.4 interceptions, 16.9 clearances, and 2.6 saves, defensive stats that are good for an offensive team like them. Alex Sandro, Bremer, and Danilo will make the most of these numbers as Juve’s back three.

Final Roma-Juventus Prediction & Pick

Juventus is one of two teams, along with leaders Napoil, to have conceded the fewest goals in the second half of Serie A matches this season (eight), while Roma has only conceded nine, so both sides know how to play well.

It is sure to be a close-fought affair in the capital, but more misery for Mourinho could be in store, as Juve is an excellent team in nicking a lead and doggedly preserving their advantage until the last whistle. Back the visitors in what appears to be an exciting match.

Final Roma-Juventus Prediction & Pick: Juventus (+175)