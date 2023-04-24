The Black and Blues host the Yellow and Reds in Italy! It’s time to check our Serie A odds series, starring our Atalanta-Roma prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Atalanta hopes to put a miserable end to its tumultuous run since February. La Dea is currently in a two-game winless run, picking up a point in a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina. Atalanta is currently one spot below the top six in Serie A.

Roma is currently in a two-game winning run. Roma downed Udinese by a 3-0 scoreline in Roma’s last Italian battle. The Wolves followed that win with a 4-1 monumental victory against Feyenoord in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

Here are the Atalanta-Roma soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Atalanta-Roma Odds

Atalanta BC: +140

AS Roma: +210

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +114

Under 2.5 Goals: -140

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Roma

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Atalanta Can Beat Roma

Atalanta is in seventh place in the league table at the moment and has not been at their best this year. The news on Juventus’ 15-point deduction which was temporarily reversed saw Atalanta slide out of a European spot entirely, and with Inter Milan sitting five points ahead, a win on Monday is vital. La Dea was held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

It has been a rough few months for the Black and Blues. The Bergamo-based outfit was unbeaten in their first 10 Serie A matches and pulled off another six-match unbeaten run. However, after a 1-0 Coppa Italia defeat at Inter Milan in late January, things have fallen apart. Gli Orobici has just picked up three wins in its last 11 games. One key reason for their slip is that their goals have dried up. Atalanta has been held scoreless six times in that span. Atalanta has struggled over the past month and is in desperate need of a shot in the arm.

Despite this struggle, they remain in the race for a spot in one of the European competitions next season. A top-four finish is pretty much out of the realm of possibility for them unless many unexpected things happen in the remaining matches of the Serie A season. Atalanta will need to start a series of wins back at home, where they currently have a 6-3-5 record. Atalanta has the 12th-best home record, where they produced 24 goals and earned 21 points.

When it comes to team news, Lukas Vorlicky, Ademola Lookman, Hans Hateboer, Mario Pasalic, and Matteo Ruggeri are on Atalanta’s injury list at this time. Ederson, Davide Zappacosta, and Joakim Maehle are doubtful to make an appearance. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini will be looking toward Rasmus Winther Hojlund and Teun Koopmeiners to take up the scoring duties. The two have combined for 13 goals and six assists for La Dea. Jeremie Broga is also looking to add to his team-high five assists.

Why Roma Can Beat Atalanta

AS Roma is currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and has been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi stunned Feyenoord with a 4-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week. Leonardo Spinazzola opened the scoring in the one-hour mark but Igor Paixao’s 80th-minute goal looked like it would seal the deal for the Dutchmen to proceed to the next round. However, Paulo Dybala managed to squeak a goal in the 89th minute to force the game into extra time. Stephan El Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored two goals in the extra 30 minutes to push Roma into the Europa League semifinals.

While Jose Mourinho will know winning Europa League automatically secures a Champions League place for Roma next season, he will want to ensure his side remains in the top four places with a result. Back in the Serie A, Roma put three past a soaring Udinese side last weekend, and have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Serie A fixtures. Looking at Roma’s last 13 matches in league play, they’ve conceded a total of 10 goals – two of which were scored by Napoli, and four of which came in a 4-3 thriller with Sassuolo.

Mourinho has his side set up to be pragmatic as always, and their 26 goals conceded are the fourth-fewest behind only Napoli, Lazio, and Juventus. Although 17 of those goals came in their travels, Roma still has an impressive 7-4-4 record in their travels, where they have put up 19 goals. Roma’s record for the season stands at 17-5-8, with Lazio holding a five-point lead and Juventus having a three-point edge.

Roma’s outstanding defensive acumen and an extra day of rest should give the Wolves a big advantage to take the win here. Atalanta got the win their first meet-up in September in a 1-0 scoreline, but La Magica’s outstanding run as of late will see them take the win here. AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Jose Mourinho this season and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Chris Smalling, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ola Solbakken, and Rick Karsdorp are all most likely out of this game with injuries. Nemanja Matic also has a doubtful status. Paulo Dybala has been lethal in recent weeks and will look to make a difference this week. Dybala leads the team with 11 goals and six assists. Tammy Abraham has seven goals for Roma while Pellegrini and Spinazzola have five and four assists, respectively.

Final Atalanta-Roma Prediction & Pick

Atalanta’s struggle will soon come to an end, but their fragile form and inconsistent knack for scoring will see them struggling at home against the howling Wolves. Back the visitors to take the win here in the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

