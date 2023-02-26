Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AC Milan(13-5-5) will clash with Atalanta (12-5-6) in an important clash at the San Siro/Giuseppe Meazza. Check out our Serie A odds series, featuring our Milan-Atalanta prediction and pick. Check out our Serie A odds series, featuring our Milan-Atalanta prediction and pick.

Since the turn of the calendar, the reigning Italian champions have been in a bit of a pickle. Milan has found a bit of their groove, securing three straight wins recently. Milan ranks fourth in Italy’s top flight.

Atalanta is showing itself as an up-and-coming team in Italy. With three losses in the last four games, La Dea hopes to find its winning ways. They are currently placed sixth in the Serie A table.

Here are the Milan-Atalanta soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Milan-Atalanta Odds

AC Milan: +115

Atalanta: +240

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -108

Under 2.5 Goals: -114

How to Watch Milan vs. Atalanta

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Milan Can Beat Atalanta

The Rossoneri are probably out of the title contention, after picking up just 44 points from 13 wins, five draws, and five defeats in 23 games played. Napoli hold a comfortable 21-point advantage over the, while second-place and bitter rival Inter Milan has a three-point buffer over Il Diavolo. Still, Stefano Pioli’s men need to pick up points to stay in the hunt for the Champions League next season.

Pioli will need his Milan players to keep up their winning ways. The Red and Blacks picked up three recent 1-0 wins against Torino and Monza in the Serie A, and Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Champions League knockouts. AC Milan are now victorious in three of their last seven fixtures across all competitions, suffering four defeats in all Italian contests. After Stefano Pioli’s unusual tactical changes, it is expected that Milan will continue with their 3-4-2-1 setup in this important match at home. Milan posts 14.7 total shots per game while tallying 8.2 successful dribbles and 4.1 corners per game. Rafael Leao leads the team with eight goals and five assists. Olivier Giroud and Brahim Diaz have 11 and seven goal contributions, respectively. For this match, first-choice selection Ismael Bennacer will be out. Davide Calabria and Alessandro Florenzi are also absent in this match. Leao, Giroud, and Diaz will be slated to spearhead the attack while Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, and Junior Messias will take midfield duties.

Why Atalanta Can Beat Milan

Atalanta currently sits in sixth place of Italy’s top flight. They have 12 wins, five draws, and six losses in 23 matches played to secure 41 points, carrying a +16 goal differential. Atalanta’s current placement will give them a spot in the UEFA Conference League next season. Taking three points on the road will tie Atalanta with this game’s hosts to put them in a possible third-place finish.

Atalanta’s growing defensive metrics have been evident all season long. Atalanta has kept eight clean sheets this season. This is in addition to 16.7 tackles, 11.2 interceptions, 15.8 clearances, and 2.8 saves per game. However, they lose 144.7 possessions per game and commit 12.4 fouls and 2.4 yellow cards. Atalanta has logged 42 goals this season, 28 coming from assists thanks to game averages of 13.7 total shots and 4.5 corners per game.

Manager Gian Piero Gasperini recently endured a 1-2 defeat against Lecce. I Nerazzurri controlled the ball 70% of the time along with a 20-4 and 6-1 edge on total shots and corner kicks, respectively. However, Lecce made good use of their opportunities, with Assan Ceesay scoring in the first four minutes and Alexis Blin scoring in the 74th mark. Rasmus Winther Hojlund was given a consolation goal in the 87th minute. Lecce now carries 27 points and is 10 points away from relegation, while Atalanta missed the chance to tie with Roma and Milan in the top of the Serie A standings.

Gasperini will not be seeing the services of Duvan Zapata, Mario Pasalic, Hans Hateboer, and Merih Demiral. Ademola Lookman leads the team with 11 goals while Jeremie Boga tops the squad with five assists; both have potentials to make the starting XI. Juan Musso will be the starting goalie, with Giorgio Scalvini, Berat Djimsti, and Rafael Toloi poised to take starts as defenders.

Final Milan-Atalanta Prediction & Pick

This has the makings of an exciting match with lots of opportunities for goals scored. With two teams sitting on the top six eager to take three points here, AC Milan carries the hotter win streak and they will seize the opportunity to impress the Milan faithful.

Milan (+115), Over 2.5 goals (-108)