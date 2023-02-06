Round 21 of Serie A will see two teams with mediocre standings fight for three points. Monday afternoon will feature the game between hosts Monza (7-4-9) and the visiting Sampdoria (2-3-15). It’s time to continue our Serie A odds series with a Monza-Sampdoria prediction and pick.

I Biancorossi has been on fire this January, having only its sole loss to Juventus in the Copa Italia. They are on a four-game unbeaten streak at home and will enter this game off of a victory over Juventus thanks to first-half goals from Patrick Ciurria and Dany Mota. Monza also won their last outing over Sampdoria with a 3-0 victory, and they are decisive in earning the league double over Samp.

Sampdoria enters the match acquiring only nine points from their opening 20 matches. Il Doria looks to snap its five-game losing streak in all competitions, the latest loss coming from a 2-0 outing versus Atalanta. The visiting team sits in the relegation zone, just one point ahead of Cremonese, but they carry strong hopes of getting their first win for February.

Here are the Monza-Sampdoriasoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Monza-Sampdoria Odds

AC Monza: -145

UC Sampdoria: +410

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +114

Under 2.5 Goals: -138

How to Watch Monza vs. Sampdoria

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Monza Can Beat Sampdoria

Monza sits in the 11th spot on the Serie A table. They have 25 points from seven wins and four draws in 20 matches played. Carlos Augusto continues to defy expectations as a creative defender capable of scoring, as he has provided four goals and two assists for the White and Reds. Gianluca Caprari has also netted four goals while Patrick Ciurria has smashed three. Andrea Petagna has also provided three assists for the team.

When thinking of Monza, everyone assumes that this is a regular mid-table team who is yet to unlock its full potential. Their teamwork still needs tweaking as they have just found the back of the net 25 times while conceding 28. In addition, statistical data like 55.3 percent ball possession, 84.2 percent accurate passes, and 58.2 percent accurate long balls further show that the Biancorossi is yet to figure out a way to establish its set pieces consistently every game. Still, worthy of mention are the dynamic activities on the offense by Caprari, Petagna, and Ciurria, who continue to show flashes of brilliance on the pitch.

Raffaele Palladino’s squad is fit and healthy, having zero players with injuries and suspensions. Monza will likely continue their 3-4-1-2 formation, with Michele Di Gregorio still manning the goal sticks.

Why Sampdoria Can Beat Monza

Are you 1000% a sports fan? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter. *Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player! Enter your email address to subscribe Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

Samp currently sits at 19th in the Serie A table, and a win for Dejan Stankovic’s side might jumpstart their slow and steady climb out of relegation. Since December, Samp has been finding its form, earning three wins against TS Galaxy, Kaisar Kyzylorda, and Ligorna in five friendly games. They also welcomed the year with a 2-1 finish against Sassuolo. However, they were kicked out of the Coppa Italia Round of 16 by Fiorentina and they lost the last four games in the Italian football league.

The Samp’s last match against Monza did not go in their favor, as they suffered three goals delivered by Stefano Sensi, Gianluca Caprari, and Matteo Pessina. Stankovic still hopes that the likes of Manolo Gabbiadini, Filip Duricic, and Sam Lammers will make their impacts on the pitch. They hope to increase their outputs in the offensive aspect, as they only have 48.7% ball possession and make 77.8% accurate ball passes.

Coming into this matchup, Sampdoria hopes that they will not be dealt with another defeat. If there is any hope of pushing for a series of wins, they must end their losing streak in this match to avoid relegation to Serie B. 17th-placers Spezia still have a nine-point edge over them, but Sampdoria has shown resilience through and through.

Final Monza-Sampdoria Prediction & Pick

Monza looks impressive when playing at their home ground. While both clubs have looked awful on the offensive side of things, Sampdoria seems like the worse team, scoring only eight goals while conceding 34. Palladino’s squad has had far better results in this edition of the Serie A, where they managed to find the back of the 25 times.

Sampdoria might be able to give Monza an impressive game, but it might not result in goals. Their losing streak will soon come to an end, but Monza looks to escape this game with a narrow 1-0 advantage at home.

Final Monza-Sampdoria Prediction & Pick: Monza (-145), Under 2.5 goals (-138)