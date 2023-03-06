Sassuolo (7-6-11) will host Cremonese (1-9-14) in this Serie A match. Catch our Serie A odds series with this Sassuolo-Cremonese prediction and pick prepared for you while showing you where to watch this game.

Sassuolo’s last game in February resulted in a 1-0 win over Lecce. The Watermelon Peel hopes to have two wins in a row as they host one of this season’s relegation candidates.

Cremonese delivered a shocker last time-out as they took down AS Romain the Stadio Giovanni Zini. Cremonese has a lot of catching up to avoid demotion to Serie B, but they need to start a series of wins, including this match here at the Mapei Stadium.

Here are the Sassuolo-Cremonese soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Sassuolo-Cremonese Odds

US Sassuolo Calcio: -125

US Cremonese: +340

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -110

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Cremonese

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Why Sassuolo Can Beat Cremonese

Sassuolo’s fighting spirit has been tested in recent fixtures. They have managed to pull draws with Monza and Udinese while securing crucial wins over Milan, Atalanta, and Lecce. With a 2-1-1 record in February, Sassuolo hopes that March will give them great fortunes. They have 27 points from 24 games, pushing them nine points ahead of the relegation zone. They have a lot to catch up on if they wish to avail of a European spot, as sixth-placed Atalanta still has a 15-point gap ahead of them.

Sassuolo has only met with Cremonese thrice, and two of those games came in friendly matches. They were held to a scoreless draw last September, so a win here will mark either club’s first victory in their official head-to-head matches. The Watermelon Peel hopes to build from its recent win against Lecce, where Kristian Thorstvedt was in the scoresheet for Sassuolo. Sassuolo’s home performance will be challenged, as they are only ranked 15th in the league in games played at home. They have four wins and two draws in 11 games played at home with 13 goals scored and 13 conceded.

To win this match, Sassuolo would have to produce more effort on the offensive side of things. They are making 12.5 total shots, 4.3 corner kicks, and 1.1 goals per game. They only possess the ball 48.7% of the time on average. Davide Frattesi, the club’s leading scorer with five, will need to push the pace. Domenico Berardi has four goals and four assists this season. Armand Lauriente has seven goal contributions for Sassuolo.

Avoiding defeat against Cremonese will be a test again of Sassuolo’s grit but manager Alessio Dionisi should take great confidence from the team’s recent run. Sassuolo will miss Jeremy Toljan, who is still out with a hamstring injury, while Berardi will serve his suspension. Lauriente will partner with Nedim Bajrami and Gregoire Defrel in the forward slot while Fratessi will work with Maxime Lopez and Matheus Henrique in the midfield.

Why Cremonese Can Beat Sassuolo

Cremonese is yet to find its second win of this Serie A campaign. Although Davide Bellardini managed to find wins in the Coppa Italia against Napoli, Roma, Modena, and Ternana, the Gray and Reds only found one win in 24 games played in Italy’s top football league. The new manager will need significant adjustments or else the club will be headed to Serie B. Cremonese is currently 19th in the league; Sampdoria and Verona are the other relegation candidates.

Today’s hosts have a 15-point buffer against them. If they aim to survive relegation, they still need to make a series of victories. 17th-ranked Spezia has a nine-point advantage over them, but this is still possible as there are a lot of games left this season. Cremonese will also need to up its away performance. They have six draws and six losses in their 12 travels, posting a -11 goal differential.

In addition, Cremonese will have to do these without the service of Alex Ferrari who will serve his suspension. Charles Pickel is doubtful to make an appearance. If Cremonese’s luck will still be alive, they can find inspiration from their win against Roma. Frank Tsadjout and Daniel Ciofani were on the scoresheet the give the Tigers a 2-1 win over the Wolves.

David Okereke is the club’s top scorer this season with five goals, while Daniel Ciofani has four. Emanuele Valeri has two assists for the club, while Cyriel Dessers has four goal contributions for I Violini. As a team, Cremonese makes 12.7 total shots, 4.7 successful dribbles, 4.5 corner kicks, and 0.8 goals per game. They seriously need to improve the 19 goals they scored so far, with nine coming off from assists.

The Tigers will need some defensive stances in this game, and they should increase their game averages of 19.2 tackles, 10.3 interceptions, 18.4 clearances, and 4.3 saves while aiming to lower the 13 fouls and 146 possessions they lose on average. Marco Carnesecchi will need to deliver a stellar performance as the starting goalkeeper. Johan Vasquez, Matteo Bianchetti, and Emanuel Aiwu will serve as backline defenders.

Final Sassuolo-Cremonese Prediction & Pick

Cremonese will be adamant to have two wins in a row, but the challenge to pull an upset is highly unlikely. Back the hosts to take three points in an exciting match here in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Final Sassuolo-Cremonese Prediction & Pick: Sassuolo (-125), Under 2.5 goals (-110)