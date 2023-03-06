Torino (8-7-9) will host Bologna (10-5-9) at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Italy’s Serie A on Monday, March 6th. Read our Serie A odds series with this prediction and pick for the Torino-Bologna game.

I Granata has been caught in a bit of a dysfunctional run. They have a three-game winless streak and they hope to overturn this poor run of results with a win at home.

In-form Bologna goes in search of more points when they travel to face Il Toro. They picked up two wins over Sampdoria and Inter Milan and hope to extend their winning streak to three.

Here are the Torino-Bologna soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Torino-Bologna Odds

Torino FC: +135

Bologna FC 1909: +230

Draw: +190

Over 2.5 Goals: +148

Under 2.5 Goals: -182

How to Watch Torino vs. Bologna

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Torino Can Beat Bologna

After a bit of a funk, Torino holds a position two ranks below the top half of Italian top-flight football. They have 31 points earned from eight wins, seven draws, and nine losses. They only have 16 points earned in 11 home games played. Ivan Juric’s squad needs these three precious points if they want to contend for European competition in the next campaign.

The Bulls welcomed the year with a three-game unbeaten run, but they have been caught in a web of inconsistency this 2023. They were dropped off the Coppa Italia after a loss to Fiorentina in the quarterfinals. In the Serie A, they bounced back with a win over Udinese but was then followed by losses to Milan and Juventus and a 2-2 draw with Cremonese. The Bulls’ visit to Turin ended in a 4-2 defeat, with Yann Karamoh and Antonio Sanabria putting their names in the scoresheet for Torino.

Antonio Sanabria is Torino’s top goalscorer with six. Mergim Vojvoda leads the team with four assists. Aleksei Miranchuk has seven goal contributions for Torino. As a squad, Torino has a -3 goal differential, but they are impressive still as they can pull off 12.0 shots, 7.2 successful dribbles, and 4.7 corners per game with a 53.8% ball possession rate.

On the injury front, the hosts will have to survive this game without the services of David Zima, Samuele Ricci, Valentino Lazaro, Pietro Pellegri, Nikola Vlasic, and Ronaldo Vieira. Ivan Juric’s men will have a great opportunity to avenge Bologna who had a 2-1 win over them last November.

Why Bologna Can Beat Torino

While they struggled to absorb Thiago Motta’s methods early in the season, Bologna has found its groove and is currently enjoying its placement at eight in Italy’s top flight. They have 10 wins and five draws in 24 games on the way to 35 points. Atalanta has a seven-point buffer over them, but the season is not yet over and they can still work their way toward European contention.

The Rossoblu is one of Serie A’s in-form teams and sits four points above their hosts in the standings ahead of Monday night’s game. Bologna however is just ranked 13th in the league when they play as visitors. They have just nicked four wins and a draw in 11 games, resulting in 13 points.

Bologna won 2-1 over Sampdoria and 1-0 against Inter Milan to cap off February. Bologna now has 31 goals scored, but the team still has a -2 goal differential. As a team, Bologna produces 12.3 total shots, 6.3 successful dribbles, and 4.0 corners per game. They possess the ball 52.8% on average and score 1.3 goals per contest. Marko Arnautovic leads the team with eight goals while Riccardo Orsolini and Roberto Soriano have three assists each for the club. Stefan Posch has five goal contributions for the squad.

Victories in each of their last three away matches represent the Emilian club’s best such run in Serie A since 1964 when they won five in a row. With this, Motta’s men may fancy their chances of taking one step closer to that mark on Monday. Bologna definitely knows how to work their way against Torino, like what they did in their 2-1 victory last November. Orsolini and Posch were in the scoresheet for Bologna in that game.

In this game, Nicola Bagnolini is the only absentee for Bologna. Musa Barrow might see time as a central striker while Orsolini will partner with Soriano and Lewis Ferguson for more attacking formations. Jerdy Schouten and Nicolas Dominguez will be the midfielders for Bologna.

Final Torino-Bologna Prediction & Pick

It’s hard to predict this one, especially since Torino knows how to bounce back from their losses while Bologna is not careful in managing its hot streak. Both clubs have developed themselves as goal threats in their latest fixtures, so an entertaining draw could be on the cards.

Final Torino-Bologna Prediction & Pick: Draw (+190), Over 2.5 goals (+148)