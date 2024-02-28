The Seton Hall Pirates (18-9, 11-5) are in Omaha, Nebraska to take on the No. 12 Creighton Blue Jays (20-8, 11-6). This game will continue our college basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-Creighton prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Seton Hall is having a good season. They are on a three-game win streak, and actually sit above Creighton in the Big East standings. Seton Hall has played Creighton once this season, and they lost by three in overtime. Dre Davis, Kadary Richmond, and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 21 points in the loss. Richmond recorded a triple-double, as well. Seton Hall had one of their better scoring days in the first game with Creighton, but they had just 10 points off the bench.
Creighton has won four of their last five games, but they are coming off a loss against St. Johns. They are fourth in the Big East, so this is a big game for them. In their first game against Seton Hall, Ryan Kalkbrenner put up 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven blocks. Baylor Scheierman finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists while Trey Alexander had 23 of his own points. Creighton, as a team, made 13 threes in the win, as well.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Creighton Odds
Seton Hall: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +310
Creighton: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -400
Over: 144.5 (-110)
Under: 144.5 (-110)
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Creighton
Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win
Seton Hall usually plays some decent defense. They allow less than 70.0 points per game, and they will need to be at their best against Creighton. Seton Hall allows the fourth-lowest field goal percentage in the Big East, as well. Creighton will knock down their shots, so the Pirates have to contest everything. They have been doing a good job this season on that front, and it should continue in this game. I would not expect Seton Hall to allow another 97 points in this game. If they can contain the explosive Creighton offense, they will win this game.
Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win
One thing to keep in mind is this is a home game for Creighton. Home and a way makes a massive difference in college basketball. Creighton is 12-2 at home this season with their two losses coming against Villanova and Butler. Seton Hall, on the other hand, has lost four of their nine true road games. Seton Hall is obviously a worse team on the road, and it is not easy to beat Creighton in Omaha. Creighton has a good chance to cover the spread based on location alone.
Statistically, Creighton is the second-best team in the Big East. They average over 80.0 points per game, and they shoot 48.8 percent from the field. Creighton is also able to make the most threes per game in the big east, and they are seventh in the nation in that category. Creighton has already put up 97 points against Seton Hall this season, and they should be able to have another good offensive game.
Final Seton Hall-Creighton Prediction & Pick
Creighton will most likely win if this game becomes a shootout. Seton Hall will not be able to keep up scoring wise. I do think it will be a little higher scoring, just because it is a Creighton basketball game. I still like Seton Hall to keep this game close. They are better than people give them credit for.
Final Seton Hall-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall +8.5 (-110), Over 144.5 (-110)