It is a Big East Battle as Seton Hall visits Providence. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-Providence prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Seton Hall enters the game at 8-5 on the year and 1-1 in Big East play. Thye opened the Big East season at home, having UCONN just their second loss of the year, as Seton Hall upset the number five team in the nation. It was a dominating effort as Seton Hall took the lead with 2:45 to go in the first half, and never surrendered it again. In the process, Kadary Richmond scored 23 points, while also having six rebounds, five assists, and eight steals in the victory. He was not as good last time out though, as Seton Hall struggled, falling to Xavier 74-54.

Meanwhile, Providence comes in at 11-2 on the year and 2-0 in Big East play. They opened Big East play with a huge win over Marquette. Providence held the lead from the 11:48 marker of the first half until the end of the game, playing great defense to hold Marquette to multiple scoreless runs in the game. Last time out was a little closer. While Providence dominated the first half over Butler, Bulter would come back and have the lead in the final seconds. Providence hit a three to tie it with two seconds left in the game and would go on to score 16 in overtime winning 85-75.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Providence Odds

Seton Hall: +6.5 (-110)

Providence: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Providence

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread

Seton Hall enters the game ranked 80th in the nation according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings. They have been much better on the offensive side of the ball though, ranking 66th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They have been led on defense this year by Kadary Richmond. Richmond comes into the game averaging 15.2 points per game on the year while shooting 47.8 percent. The guard is not a major three-point shooter, hitting just 10.5 percent of his threes on the year, but drives the basket well, creating his shot. He can also dish the ball when needed on the drive. Richmond leads the team with 4.2 assists per game this year.

The pass often goes to Dre Davis or Al-Ami Dawes this year. Davis is averaging 13.4 points per game this year but is also an inside shooter from his guard spot. The outside man is Dawes. Dawes comes in averaging 12.2 points per game this year Dawes leads the team with 88 three-point attempts this year, hitting 31.8 percent of them. The three-pointer is not a major part of the offense though, as Seton Hall ranks 325th in the nation in three-point attempts this year.

A major part of the offense is offensive rebounding and ball control. Seton Hall is eighth in the nation in offensive rebounding this year. This is led by Jaden Bediako. He comes into the game averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, with 4.4 rebounds per game on the offensive end. Further, Seton Hall is 183rd in the nation in turnovers per game, but sits 64th in steals per game, creating a solid turnover margin. This is led by Kadary Richmond, who has 2.5 steals per game this year.

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread

Providence is ranked 42nd in the nation according to KenPom, and while they are 107th on offense, they are seventh in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Overall, they give up just 63.9 points per game this year, which is 21st in the nation. They have also been solid inside, allowing just 41.7 percent shooting from inside the arc this year. There are a few key factors, the first being the blocks per game. Providence is ninth in the nation in blocks per game this year. This is led by Devin Carter and Josh Oduro. Carter comes in with 1.3 blocks per game, while Oduro is averaging 1.7. Secondly, Providence is eighth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game.

Three players come into this game with more than seven rebounds per game this year. Carter comes in with 7.9 per game, while Oduor comes in with 7.1. Still, the team leader is Bryce Hopkins, who is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game this year. Still, the offense has not been doing much when they have the ball. Providence ranks 118th in points this year while sitting 65th in the nation in shooting this year.

Devin Carter leads the team in points this year. He is averaging 16.8 points per game this year, while also having three assists per game this year. Second on the team is Bryce Hopkins, who comes in with 16.3 points per game this year, and rounding out the top scorers is Josh Oduro, who comes in with 14.1 points per game. Still, there is a drop off after the top three, with just 8.8 points per game this year sitting fourth on the team. Overall, Providence does not have a great assist game on the year. The team leader is Devin Carter, who comes in with just three assists per game this year.

Final Seton Hall-Providence Prediction & Pick

Seton Hall is going to try to slow the tempo down in this game. While Providence does not play at a very fast pace, Seton Hall is 278th in the nation in adjusted tempo. It allows them to set up an offense and control the game flow overall. Providence will play into that early in the game. They are fifth in the nation in points allowed in the first half, although they do allow the game to open up in the second. The biggest battle will be on the glass though. Seton Hall is one of the best in the nation on the offensive glass, while Providence is one of the best on the defensive glass. This should create a great match-up and one that lends to a close game. Providence should get the win, but take Seton Hall with the points.

Final Seton Hall-Providence Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall +6.5 (-110)