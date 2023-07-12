With the final season release of hit Netflix show Sex Education just around the corner, actor Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric, revealed that it wasn't always good times filming. His time on the series “wasn’t always joyous” and sometimes struggled with the show’s creative direction, per People.

“It was very hard; it was such a big show,” said Ncuti Gatwa. “When you’re telling stories that haven’t been seen before, there’s always a battle as to how to tell them. It wasn’t always joyous. I feel like we’ve outgrown it and we’ve given everything we can to it.”

Also in his interview, Gatwa discussed his religious parents' thoughts on the sometimes sexually explicit scenes. “We don’t really speak about it, but they have seen it,” he said. “I didn’t want them to, but I couldn’t stop them. And they are very supportive, thankfully. It’s not the most comfortable thought to know that my mum knows what my c** face looks like but … we move.”

The fourth and final season of Sex Education will premiere in its entirety on September 21. Creator and writer Laurie Nunn announced the news on July 5.

“Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate,” Nunn wrote.

“We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you,” she concluded.