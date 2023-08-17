Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew mixes pirates with stealth in a unique game based on an alternate history of the Golden Age of Piracy. Here is everything you need to know about Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Release Date: August 17, 2023

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is arriving on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and the Xbox Series X on August 17, 2023. The game is developed and published by Mimimi Games.

Gameplay

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is a stealth action-adventure game where players take control of a crew of pirates, each one with its own abilities that will allow players to outsmart or outmaneuver enemies and solve environmental puzzles. Every island has its own challenges which can all be solved in various ways, so players’ creativity will definitely be tested. When things go south, players also have access to some martial abilities, although if I were you, I won’t rely on solving the islands through combat too much. Thankfully, every mistake can be rectified using the powerful time-manipulating magic that your ghost ship wields, allowing players to pause time and queue up actions before enacting them.

After every campaign, go home to your ship The Red Marley, a ghost ship with a living soul, where you can plan your next adventure or just hang out with your crew mates while they enjoy their un-life. Get to know your crewmates and find out about their backstories to learn more about their lives and un-lives.

Players who have played Mimimi Games’ other stealth adventure game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun would be familiar with this game’s style.

Story

Set in an alternate history of the Golden Age of Piracy set in the Lost Caribbean. The Curse of Lost Souls haunts the mysterious island known as the Lost Caribbean, which is under the control of the terrible forces of the Inquisition who despise everything that is supernatural – which your crew unfortunately is! Play as the cursed pirate Afia and seek the legendary Black Pearls to revive your cursed crew and free your shipmates from the shackles of death.

For more gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.