Mr Boombastic gets real on relevancy.

Musician Shaggy has had some massive hits, yet even with his success, he adjusts accordingly all the time.

The Mr. Lover singer discussed it all in an interview with E! News. He disclosed how he pivoted from the spotlight into the newest chapter in his life at age 55.

Shaggy and the changes in his career

“You did music that became pop, but then you come back and do dancehall, he said.

The Grammy winner reflects on his life's work, and his shifts into new territory are purposeful.

“Everything for me is strategic,” he said. “You go to your aunt's house, and she's happy to see you. She's making your bed, she's cooking for you. You stay there for two weeks, [then] she's like, ‘Alright, you're cooking for yourself, you need to take out the garbage.' You don't want to overstay your welcome. That's part of what's known as longevity, and this is why I'm here.”

Though he may not be in the limelight all the time, he's still at work.

“I'll take myself away from the scene, do some theater,” Shaggy revealed.

“You just kind of know where you are, you look at the market — the market is always changing. The game is always changing. You always look at where your audience is,” he said.

He also reads his audience well and adjusts accordingly. He'll turn to Spotify analytics to see the demographic of people checking out his tunes.

“And if I realize that my age group is within 25 to 35, I say, ‘OK, wow, still a very young audience buying into Shaggy's music.' So you still gotta make certain types of music that really connect with them. These are some of the things we look at in navigating ourselves through this game,” he said.

Check out Shaggy and his new single When She's Around (Funga Macho), which is a collaboration with Bruce Melodie — a Rwandan artist.