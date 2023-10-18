Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is certainly one of the top players in the NBA today. During the 2022-23 season, SGA made his first All-NBA First team and first All-Star Game appearance. This has helped Gilgeous-Alexander build a net worth of $5 million.

During the recent offseason, he also led Canada to a bronze-medal finish at the expense of Team USA, which in the process, Team Canada clinched its first Olympics berth since 2000. While SGA has been making all the right moves on the hardwood, there's no question that the same can be said for his romantic life off the court. For this piece, let's get to know more about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend Hailee Summers.

Who is Hailee Summers?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend is Hailee Summers. She was born on Oct. 22, 1999, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She attended St. Mary's High School. During her high school days, it's safe to say that Summers was active in sports. She played for the school's soccer, football, and basketball varsity teams and lettered in all three of them. Summers helped the school win city championships in football and basketball.

However, among her sports, there's no question that Summers shined the brightest as a soccer player. Her biggest achievement in the school's soccer team is leading them to a Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Association indoor soccer title.

Hailee Summers' soccer career at Albany

After graduating from St. Mary's High School in Canada, Summers migrated to the United States. She decided to attend University at Albany, where she took up a college degree in psychology. While earning her degree, Summers also suited up for the Great Danes women's soccer team.

During her freshman season, Summers started 17 games at center back, tallying an assist in the process. For her efforts, Summers was named to the America East All-Rookie Team.

A season later, Summers made 23 game appearances and started in 22 of them. She helped the Great Danes win the 2018 America East Women's Soccer Championship.

In 2019, during her junior year, Summers was named as team captain of the Great Danes. In the 2019 season, Summers started all 16 games for the Great Danes. Her biggest achievement came in a 1-0 victory over Cornell Big Red thanks to Summers' first college career goal in the 88th minute.

In an interview, Summers talked about the goal and said “We knew time was winding down, and we were all trying really hard to get to the ball. I was very excited to get in and take the shot and score the goal. The win has us on the right track and builds our confidence. Now, we'll go out and have a good week of training as we prepare for Hartford.”

Apart from one goal, Summers also finished with two assists in the 2019 season. For Summers' achievements, she was named to the America East All-Conference Second Team.

In the 2020-21 season, Summers started 10 games. She racked up several awards including 2020 Presidential Scholar-Athlete and earned America East All-Academic. Furthermore, Summers also made the USC Scholar All-Atlantic Second Team and the America East All-Conference First Team.

In 2021, Summers was once again named as team captain of the Great Danes. She was a starter in all of her seven game appearances. Furthermore, Summers was crowned Top Drawer Soccer Preseason America East #4. After the 2021 season, Summers signed off on Instagram and only had words of appreciation for soccer.

In the post, she claimed “5 years later.. thank you soccer for everything but most importantly thank you for bringing me the best of friends I could ask for ❤️ #2 out”

Hailee Summers' relationship with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Given that Gilgeous-Alexander and Summers both hail from Canada, it isn't surprising that both of them would get together. In fact, the couple started seeing each other back in 2016 before the two would take their talents to the United States. Since then, the couple has been going stronger than ever.

While both have been busy with their athletic pursuits, they still made the time to support each other. In fact, Summers was seen during the 2018 NBA Draft Night, which saw the Charlotte Hornets select Gilgeous-Alexander in the first round with the 11th overall pick. Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander certainly loves to feature Summers in his Instagram, especially during her birthdays, their anniversaries, and other special occasions such as Valentine's Day.

Based on their posts, it seems like the couple seems to enjoy watching football games together or going out shopping for some clothes.

Hailee Summers' Kiss Cam incident

While attending her boyfriend's game against the Denver Nuggets, Summers was featured in the Kiss Cam along with a close friend or brother. Summers ultimately decided to say no to the Kiss Cam for obvious reasons.

When you get on kiss cam with your best friend 😅 pic.twitter.com/M3AJjDlkmc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2022

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend Hailee Summers.