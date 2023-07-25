Shaka Hislop finally broke his silence and addressed the scary moment he was involved in on Sunday when he collapsed during a live broadcast.

For those who missed it, Hislop was reporting along with fellow ESPN analyst Dan Thomas at the Rose Bowl ahead of the friendly between AC Milan and Real Madrid. As Thomas was speaking, however, Hislop was seen stumbling before falling to the ground face first. Of course the moment, which was seen on live television, sparked plenty of concerns from fans and Hislop's media peers alike.

Fortunately, further updates on Hislop revealed that he was “conscious” and “has recovered” some time after his collapse. Hislop also showed everyone that he's doing fine with a video uploaded on ESPN FC's Twitter account on Monday.

In the video, Hislop shared that he's also going to “seek out the best medical attention” as he reflected on his life and what's really important following the scary accident.

“Well, that was awkward. What are 24 hours this has been. Listen, every so often, life gives you a moment to pause. And this was mine. There's so much I have to be thankful for. My wife, kids, family, friends, people I've shared a space with over the years and lost touch with for whatever reason. And have reached out director or indirectly, thank you,” Hislop shared.

“My response now is seek out the best medical attention I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say. In closing, I want to say thank to Dan and my ESPN family for responding in the way that they did and afforded me the guy that I got. Thank you.”

Shaka Hislop gives an update on his condition 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qoLxYZJfjj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023