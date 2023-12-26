Fans expressed anger against Mumbai Indians for their decision to sack Rohit Sharma and appoint Hardik Pandya as the IPL team's skipper.

‘Shame on MI' became one of the hot topics on X, previously Twitter, as fans continued to express their anger against Mumbai Indians for their decision to sack Rohit Sharma and appoint Hardik Pandya as the Indian Premier League (IPL) team's skipper.

Rohit Sharma's fans accused the franchise of “betraying” the Nagpur-born cricketer when he needed their support, especially only a month after India's 2023 Cricket World Cup loss to Australia.

Unbelievable 🤯 :

If we remove bots, Mumbai Indians have lost 1.6M active followers within 2 days. Unreal Impact of Captain Rohit Sharma 🔥 Shameless MI is using 400k bots on its Instagram.😭 #ShameOnMI pic.twitter.com/rWkN1rGzRA — Jyran (@Jyran45) December 17, 2023

Shame on morally corrupt Ambani 🤡 Our captain deserved a better exit, #ShameOnMI not supporting them in IPL 2024 ☝️☝️☝️ But this won't change the fact that Rovid bottled a RIGGED home WC in front of 1, 30,000 people 💔 https://t.co/DLwbU8w33t pic.twitter.com/7glpxNRWf6 — Rovid Bottled Rigged Home WC 🏏 (@ThandaPeg) December 22, 2023

Recently, Rohit scored almost 600 runs in the White Ball Cricket World Cup and hit the most number of sixes. Rohit Sharma is a warrior, a conspiracy is being hatched against him!! We love you skipper RO-HIT!!#BoycottSlice#RohitSharma | #ShameOnMI pic.twitter.com/C0h8rllSan — Krrishna dwivedi (@KAakrosh) December 18, 2023

Interestingly, Hardik Pandya returned to the franchise only days ago, sealing a remarkable comeback to his parent Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans (GT), whom he powered to a maiden IPL title in their first season in 2022.

During IPL 2023, Hardik Pandya's team topped the points table during the group stage before making it to the final. However, the Gujarat Titans failed to lift their second successive IPL trophy after losing to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the title clash.

Following his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2015, Hardik Pandya played for the side for seven consecutive seasons before parting ways to join Gujarat Titans during the 2022 season.

During his seven-year stint with Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya was a crucial link in the Rohit Sharma-led team's title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

On the other hand, under Rohit Sharma's ten-year stint as captain from 2013 to 2023, Mumbai Indians lifted trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

In another twist to the tale, reports emerged that Hardik Pandya may miss the 2024 edition of the event only days after being appointed the skipper in place of Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya suffered an ankle injury during India's 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign and has been out of action since then.

After India's premier all-rounder twisted his ankle during the World Cup, he was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to recover.

Though previous reports suggested that Hardik Pandya was recuperating well under the supervision of the medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the latest news from Karnataka doesn't seem to be promising.

An Indian media publication claimed that Hardik Pandya will not be a part of Team India's T20I series against Afghanistan in January 2024. Moreover, there were concerns about his recovery from injury to lead Mumbai Indians in next year's IPL.

“There is no update on Hardik's fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL,” a BCCI official told the outlet on the condition of anonymity.

Previously, Mahela Jayawardene, the Global Head of Performance at Mumbai Indians (MI), explained the logic behind the franchise's move.

“It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future,” Mahela Jayawardene stated.

“It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season,” the Sri Lankan great added.

“We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Mahela Jayawardene continued.

“His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL. Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI. We welcome Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI and wish him all the very best,” he asserted.

Like Mahela Jayawardene, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar supported the Mumbai-based IPL team's decision, stressing that Rohit Sharma's performance as a batter hasn't been up to the mark in the last few seasons.

“We should not discuss what is right or wrong. The decision taken by Mumbai Indians is for the benefit of their team. In the last two years, Rohit's contributions with the bat were scarce. He used to score heavily, and two seasons ago if I'm not wrong, MI finished last. Last year, they qualified for the Playoffs but the josh that we are used to seeing in him, has been missing. Perhaps he is tired having played non-stop cricket, or captaining India,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“Hardik is a young and fresh captain who has delivered the results. He led Gujarat Titans to two IPL finals and achieved a title once. So pretty sure they made him captain keeping all this in mind. Sometimes you need fresh thinking, and Hardik can bring that. Making Hardik captain may or may not benefit the team, but it sure won't hurt them,” Sunil Gavaskar explained.

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, part of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for many years before quitting cricket, slammed the MI fans who unfollowed the side on social media.

“To be fair to Hardik, he was also a Mumbai boy by for a long time. He was always Mumbai boy from the start of his IPL career. He was with him when they lifted some trophies. I get your point that Surya and Bumrah sort of stayed loyal to the brand when Hardik decided to move on, if you wanna say that. But he's back,” the South African icon said on his YouTube channel.

“And I think I find it quite strange that the reaction was pretty negative. I have been reading posts that said Mumbai Indians social platform lost like 1 million followers and people are upset,” he expressed.

“You should be happy about him coming back. I know he played two IPL seasons at the Gujarat Titans and won a trophy. They made the final in another. And now he wants to come back as a more experienced player, a more experienced captain. So I think you guys (fans) give him a bit of a boost, welcome him back in the Mumbai Indians camp. I'm pretty sure if he lifts a trophy with the rest of the team, you guys are not gonna have a problem with that,” AB de Villiers mentioned.

Meanwhile, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out that Hardik Pandya wasn't a finished product as captain, and it would be interesting to see how he would lead the Mumbai-based franchise during the 2024 season.