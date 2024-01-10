Shanna Moakler is airing out what she thinks about her ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's parenting.

Shanna Moakler is expressing how she feels about ex Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s parenting. A clip from Dumb Blonde podcast obtained by Page Six, was released in which the Miss USA runner-up airs out her grievances on co-parenting with Barker. The former couple share son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18. Barker is also the stepfather of her oldest daughter Atiana, who she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

“Go do what you need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally,” Moakler said of her children. “And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did.”

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’ ” she said of Barker. “‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that,’ and I’m like ‘Bro, you win.’ Like you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

Moaker explained how she can’t give their children the flashy gifts Barker and Kardashian an.

“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show,” she said of her kids. “And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”

“They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff.”

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Respond To Shanna Moakler Claims

She described the Kardashians “disgusting.” Moakler did not indicate whether she was just referring to Kourtney or it included sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and their younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond over my children hating me,” Moakler added.

As for Travis and Kourtney, a friend of the couple told People that they aren’t “[paying] attention to what Shanna’s doing,” adding, “They’re so happy in life right now.”