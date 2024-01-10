Shanna Moakler is revealing what she claims was the cause of her split with Travis Barker. The two got divorced in 2008.

Shanna Moakler is sharing her side of her split with ex Travis Barker. The former couple were married from 2004-2008. They share son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18. Barker is also the stepfather of her oldest daughter Atiana, who she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Moakler shared her side of the 2008 divorce with Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast via TikTok. She told the host that when she was on his computer he she saw alleged emails which she believed were reminiscent of an affair.

“I never shared this with anyone before, so it’s kind of crazy,” Moakler told Bunnie XO. “I got his computer. And we were doing it so the kids could FaceTime him, because mind you, the kids hadn’t seen their dad now for almost a month and a half.”

In 2008, Barker was in a plane crash that killed four of the six people on board. He and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only survivors. Barker was left with third-degree burns on 65% of his body. Goldstein later died the following year from an accidental drug overdose leaving the Blink-182 as currently the only living survivor of the crash.

“When I was setting up his computer and he FaceTimed with the kids, he was getting a blood transfusion, and I looked in his email, and I saw all of the emails from all of the women,” she said.

Shanna Reveals What Ended Travis Barker & Her Relationship

In the teaser, Moakler added that the women “didn’t bother” her as much however she claims Barker was behind distasteful comments about her which hurt her even more.

“You write a comment and then [TMZ] will email you a link, and you have to click on the link to approve the comment. And I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a s–tty mother I was, what a terrible person I was.”

“I couldn’t f–—– believe that he was the one behind some of those comments,” she said getting visibly emotional. “I left the hospital and I went home and I cried in my mother’s arms for hours.”

You can watch the teaser below:

The full episode drops tomorrow (Jan. 10).