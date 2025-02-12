Nightcap hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco donated $50,000 to Southern University’s Human Jukebox marching band following the band’s Live Super Bowl Show performance this past weekend. The hosts encouraged viewers to donate to the band in addition to making donations of their own.

“I’m going to be the first to donate. I’m going to give $25k out of my own pocket,” Shannon Sharpe told the crowd.

“So if you donating $25k, I got to match what you doing, Unc?” Johnson said.

“You ain’t got to,” Shannon Sharpe replied.

“But I should,” Johnson said.

The Human Jukebox made the announcement that they were performing at the Super Bowl after performing on the Jennifer Hudson Show. They performed at the Caesar’s Superdome during the Super Bowl’s pregame show. This was the band’s tenth Super Bowl appearance.

“This means so much to the students after all they've been through this year,” Taylor said. “The mental health challenges and still performing at a high level speaks volumes to their dedication and commitment to this band program,” said band director Kendrick Taylor.

Known for their jaw-dropping performances, the Southern University Human Jukebox is highly requested for events across the country. In addition to their Super Bowl performance, the band recently performed at the 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands in Inglewood, California. They’ve also participated in several other big events, including the 2025 Rose Parade, Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, Essence Festival, and many others.

In other positive news for Shannon Sharpe, last week he had the honor of telling his brother, Sterling Sharpe, that he was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Shannon and Sterling are the first part of brothers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Sterling Sharpe is a former star wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers. He was the seventh overall pick in the 1988 NFL draft out of the University of South Carolina. While Sterling went to South Carolina, Shannon decided to take his talents to an HBCU, Savannah State University.